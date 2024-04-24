Video: Inside the Music of TWELVE ANGRY MEN: A NEW MUSICAL at Asolo Rep

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch as Jenny Kim-Godfrey, music director for 'Twelve Angry Men: A New Musical,' as she shares insights into incorporating music into this beloved play, her high school favorite.

Discover how the challenging yet transformative process brings a contemporary, relatable twist, reimagining what you know about the story's essence. 'Twelve Angry Men: A New Musical' begins May 8.

Seek out the truth through the haze of confusion in the breathtaking and powerful Twelve Angry Men: A New Musical. Propelled by a jazz-infused score, one of America’s greatest dramas reaches new heights in this searing story of a lone juror who demands that our legal system lives up to our ideals. Called a “must-see musical” by the Star Tribune for its recent sold-out hit world premiere production at Theater Latté Da, you will feel the power and hope of America in this groundbreaking musical about our potential to work together to create a better world. “A serious story given more depth and made more compelling with the infusion of song.” – Talkin’ Broadway