Van Wezel Announces Postponement Of THE CHOIR OF MAN

Due to travel restrictions and the interactive nature of the show, The Choir of Man's Sarasota debut performance at the Van Wezel has been postponed to a future date in January 2022.

The Van Wezel's Box Office will be following up with patrons directly affected by these changes. Patrons who wish to attend the rescheduled performance should keep their tickets, which will be honored for the future performance date. Patrons who will not be able to attend the rescheduled performance have the opportunity to donate their ticket. This generous action will enable the Hall to deliver on world class entertainment, bring arts integrated learning to children, families and educators, and invest in the power of the human spirit.

