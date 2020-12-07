Van Wezel Announces New Date For STOMP Performances

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall announces the following change to the 2020-2021 season:

The STOMP performances on March 7, 2021 have been rescheduled to December 5, 2021. Showtimes will remain the same at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The Van Wezel's Box Office will be following up with patrons directly affected by these changes. Patrons who wish to attend rescheduled performances should keep their tickets, which will be honored for the future performance dates. Patrons who will not be able to attend the rescheduled performances have the opportunity to donate their tickets or receive a refund. This generous donation will enable the Hall to deliver on world class entertainment, bring arts integrated learning to children, families and educators, and invest in the power of the human spirit.

Future updates can be obtained from the Van Wezel's website at www.VanWezel.org.

