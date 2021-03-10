Van Wezel Announces Changes To 2020-2021 Season

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall announces the following changes to the 2020-2021 season:

Paul Anka - Greatest Hits: His Way on March 17, 2021 has been rescheduled to February 20, 2022.

One Night of Queen on May 15, 2021 has been rescheduled to May 7, 2022.

The Van Wezel's Box Office will be following up with patrons directly affected by these changes. Patrons are encouraged to hold on to their tickets, which will be honored for the new performance dates.

Patrons who will not be able to attend the new performance dates will have the opportunity to donate their tickets or receive a refund. This generous donation will enable the Hall to deliver on world class entertainment, bring arts integrated learning to children, families and educators, and invest in the power of the human spirit.

Learn more at www.VanWezel.org.