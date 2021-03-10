Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Van Wezel Announces Changes To 2020-2021 Season

Performances by Paul Anka and the tribute One Night with Queen have been rescheduled.

Mar. 10, 2021  

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall announces the following changes to the 2020-2021 season:

  • Paul Anka - Greatest Hits: His Way on March 17, 2021 has been rescheduled to February 20, 2022.
  • One Night of Queen on May 15, 2021 has been rescheduled to May 7, 2022.

The Van Wezel's Box Office will be following up with patrons directly affected by these changes. Patrons are encouraged to hold on to their tickets, which will be honored for the new performance dates.

Patrons who will not be able to attend the new performance dates will have the opportunity to donate their tickets or receive a refund. This generous donation will enable the Hall to deliver on world class entertainment, bring arts integrated learning to children, families and educators, and invest in the power of the human spirit.

Learn more at www.VanWezel.org.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Mia Cherise Hall
Mia Cherise Hall
JJ Niemann
JJ Niemann
Annelise May Baker
Annelise May Baker

Related Articles View More Sarasota Stories
CULTURE & COCKTAILS to Spotlight Wayne Hosford and Stars of Tomorrow in Free Virtual C Photo

CULTURE & COCKTAILS to Spotlight Wayne Hosford and Stars of Tomorrow in Free Virtual Concert

Van Wezel Announces BAY MUSIC LIVE! Starring Rebel Heart Photo

Van Wezel Announces BAY MUSIC LIVE! Starring Rebel Heart

Van Wezel Education Department Presents TheaterworksUSAs DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL Photo

Van Wezel Education Department Presents TheaterworksUSA's DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL

Florida Studio Theatre Extends THREE PIANOS Photo

Florida Studio Theatre Extends THREE PIANOS


More Hot Stories For You

  • POPArt Presents A SOUTH AFRICAN SKETCH SHOW
  • Artscape Celebrates 50 Years
  • Cape Town City Ballet Returns with BACK ON STAGE at ArtScape
  • Mark Haze - Stripped Down Show Comes to The Drama Factory