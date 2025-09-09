The Sarasota Players To Open 96th Season With THE WEDDING SINGER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Sarasota Players will launch its 96th season with the city-premiere of The Wedding Singer, the high-energy musical comedy with music by Matthew Sklar, book by Chad Beguelin and Tim Herlihy, and lyrics by Beguelin, based on the New Line Cinema film starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore. Performances run from September 24 through October 5, 2025 at The Crossings at Siesta Key.

In a new offering for audiences this season, The Wedding Singer will feature immersive VIP “wedding tables.” For $150, two guests can enjoy a table for two, a bottle of bubbly, wedding cupcakes from Frosted Pink, and an interactive theatrical experience that brings them right into the party.

Set in New Jersey in the 1980s, The Wedding Singer follows Robbie Hart, the ultimate wedding entertainer who loses his own fiancée at the altar. Heartbroken, Robbie begins sabotaging every gig—until he meets Julia, a quirky waitress with a dream of the perfect wedding. Unfortunately, Julia is engaged to a money-obsessed Wall Street jerk. As sparks fly between Robbie and Julia, audiences are treated to big laughs, catchy songs, and a heartfelt celebration of love, second chances, and finding the right person when you least expect it.

The cast features Christos Nicholoudis as Robbie Hart, Lacey Knispel as Julia, Kevin Moroney as Sammy, Sammy Calderon as Glen Guglia, Kelly Leissler as George, Nancy Denton as Rosie, Jamie Becker as Linda, and Line Frambes as Holly. The ensemble includes Sharon Kunkel, Ashley Murphy, Michelle Martin, Valerie Rozon, Teia Watson, Joe Harris, Juwan Rivas, Jacob Brown, and Fernando Vera.

The creative team includes director Jalex Scott, stage manager Cass Smith, music director Katie Priest, choreographers Tahlia Chinault and Brian Finnerty, sound designer Michael Cummings, lighting designer Michael Pasquini, and Costume Designer Jill Castle. Technical direction is by Scott Schuster with Logan Junkins as assistant technical director.

The Wedding Singer will run September 24 – October 5, with evening performances at 7:30pm and matinees at 2:00pm. All performances take place at The Sarasota Players, The Crossings at Siesta Key, 3501 S. Tamiami Trail, Suite 200, Sarasota, FL 34239 (park and enter the mall at Connors Steak & Seafood). Tickets are available here.