Summertime Art Camp For Kids And Teens Returns to Art Center Sarasota

This summer, Art Center Sarasota is once again encouraging young children and teens to set their inner artists free at its weekly summertime art camps. These immersive sessions run June 14-August 6.

The programs target two different age groups: Creative Kids serves children, ages 6-10; Emerging Arts is for aspiring artists, ages 11 to 15. The camps are Mondays through Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Masks and other pandemic protocols will be observed. Before- and after-care is offered. Fees are $250 per week for Art Center Sarasota members; $300 per week for non-members. Art supplies are included; participants will also receive a free art camp t-shirt. Sibling discounts and scholarships are available upon request.

Art Center Sarasota is also looking for teens, 15 and over, to volunteer as teaching and after-care assistants. Volunteer hours count towards high school and Bright Futures and National Honor Society requirements. For more information about Art Center Sarasota's summer art camps and its teen volunteer program, visit www.artsarasota.org or call 941-365-2032.

Barbara Gerdeman, Art Center Sarasota's youth program coordinator, says that these young people's art camps are designed for all skill levels. She adds that each week's camp revolves around different themes, allowing parents and kids to choose what interests them best.

"Our 2021 summer art camp themes include animals, nature, flying things-and even the world of dreams," Gerdeman says. "Our goal is to mix things up, have fun, experiment, and introduce a variety of materials and techniques." She adds that the instructors are all practicing artists. "The instructors challenge and guide our campers as they practice and refine their artmaking skills. They also help them unleash their imagination and find joy in self-expression. It's the ideal experience for creative young people who love the artmaking process and want to expand their creative toolbox. Seeing young people stretch their creative wings and learn to fly is a thrill to all of us here."

Gerdeman explains that campers will experiment with a multitude of art mediums, including painting, drawing, sculpture, collage and more. The projects focus on developing such artistic skills as color mixing, painting, and drawing-and mastering the use of professional-quality paintbrushes, pencils, markers, and pastels in the process. Campers share their creations with family and friends in a virtual presentation every Friday afternoon.

Gerdeman notes that 2021 summer art camps are filling up quickly. Her word of advice for parents?

"Don't delay registering," she advises. "The summer of 2020 was the first time in decades that we didn't open our doors to young artists. Both parents and children deeply missed the experience. Now Art Center Sarasota's summertime art camps are back-and we couldn't be happier! It just doesn't feel like summer without it."

Art Center Sarasota's summer camp programs are supported, in part, by Florida Department of State - Division of Cultural Affairs, Sarasota County School Board, The Patterson Foundation, the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, Arts Axis Florida, the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County, and ACS's members and donors.

For more information, visit www.artsarasota.org.