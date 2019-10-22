Straight No Chaser Brings 'The Open Bar Tour' To Van Wezel

Renowned a cappella sensation Straight No Chaser returns to the Van Wezel on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 7 p.m. with "The Open Bar Tour." The chart-topping group recently announced the formation of SNC Records, their own label imprint in partnership with Warner Music Group's Arts Music division, which is set to focus on holiday music and unique artists outside of the mainstream. The first release on the label via Arts Music will be the group's new EP, "Open Bar," out on November 15, 2019. The group recently revealed a teaser of the new EP, Semisonic's hit anthem "Closing Time." The full EP also showcases the group's ability to remake some of the crowd-favorite, bar-themed songs in pop culture such as "Take Me Home Tonight," made famous by Eddie Money, "Tennessee Whiskey," recently recorded by Chris Stapleton, "Tequila" by Dan + Shay and Smash Mouth's classic hit, "All Star."

Straight No Chaser's interpretation of "The 12 Days of Christmas" incorporating Toto's "Africa" was filmed at Indiana University in 1998, but the video went viral in 2007. This led to the group being signed by Atlantic Records. They later went on to release the albums Holiday Spirits and Christmas Cheers, both now certified gold by the RIAA. The decade that followed led to 1.6 million in sales in the U.S., over 1 million in ticket sales and over 100 million YouTube views.

Their recent album ONE SHOT featured unique SNC renditions of classic pop and soul favorites such as Ricky Martin's "Livin La Vida Loca," Fleetwood Mac's "Go Your Own Way," James Brown's "Papa's Got a Brand New Bag," and a fresh mash-up of "Motownphilly/This Is How We Do it" by Boyz II Men and Montell Jordan, which is currently streaming with a lyric video on the group's official YouTube channel. The superstar touring ensemble, which rose to fame from an undergraduate singing group at Indiana University, also includes a heartfelt, harmonized rendition of "Homeward Bound" by Simon & Garfunkel on this album, expressing their yearning for the comforts of family life.

Tickets are $49-$79.50. Purchase at VanWezel.org, the Box Office or by calling (941) 953-3368. Groups of 10 or more should contact (941) 363-2025. Pre-show dining is available at Mattison's Bayside located in the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall and can be reserved at VanWezel.org or through the Box Office.

"Everyone who's been to a Straight No Chaser show knows how great the music is and how much fun the guys are. Their story is one of my favorites, and I'm thrilled it will continue and expand under the Arts Music umbrella. With an exciting new label imprint, Straight No Chaser shares our mission to bring music that sits just outside the pop and rock genres to fans that will deeply love and listen to for years to come." -Kevin Gore, President of Arts Music.





Related Articles Shows View More Sarasota Stories

More Hot Stories For You