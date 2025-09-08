Single Tickets Now on Sale for Asolo Rep 2025–2026 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



​Asolo Repertory Theatre has revealed that single tickets for its 2025–2026 season are officially on sale. Audiences can now secure seats for an extraordinary lineup of productions filled with music, mystery, laughter, and timeless stories.

The 2025–2026 season invites theatre-goers to experience bold, captivating productions that span the human experience:

Come From Away (Nov 12–Dec 28, 2025) – A global hit musical about the power of compassion in extraordinary times.

All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 (Dec 3–19, 2025) – An inspiring holiday story of unexpected peace during wartime.

Primary Trust (Jan 7–Feb 11, 2026) – A heart-filled exploration of friendship and resilience.

Agatha Christie's The Mirror Crack'd (Jan 21–Mar 14, 2026) – A classic Christie mystery brought thrillingly to life.

The Unfriend (Feb 18–Mar 22, 2026) – A biting British comedy of manners gone awry.

Fiddler on the Roof (Apr 11–May 24, 2026) – The iconic musical classic, staged for the first time at Asolo Rep.

Marie and Rosetta (May 6–31, 2026) – The story of two women who helped create the roots of rock 'n' roll.

Lady Disdain (Jun 6–27, 2026) – A sharp new comedy by Lauren Gunderson about love, rivalry, and the written word.