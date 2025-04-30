Selby Grant Will Fund New Lights And Sound At Rise Above Performing Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rise Above Performing Arts has announced that it has been awarded a traditional grant from the William G. and Marie Selby Foundation in Sarasota.

Susie Bowie, President and CEO of the Selby Foundation, states, “Young people deserve every chance to experience community, creative expression, and refinement of their interests in the performing arts. The Selby Foundation is grateful for the way Rise Above Performing Arts delivers on these fundamental opportunities in a safe and welcoming space.”

Now in its 70th year, the William G. and Marie Selby Foundation continues to help students and nonprofits gain access to opportunity through renewable four-year scholarships and impactful capital grants. Bill and Marie Selby were humble people who lived below their means and dedicated their resources to people in our community.

Artistic Director Jacob Ruscoe expressed his sincerest thanks to the Selby Foundation for their part in assisting the organization to move forward, as this grant will be used to purchase and install new lighting and sound equipment for Rise Above's youth theater programs. From its inception, the mission of Rise Above Performing Arts has been to empower local, school-aged youth, with a focus on increasing accessibility for any child to be involved in the performing arts, at little to no cost to their families. Now in its 9th season, Rise Above has served more than 300 students this year, more than 1/3 of whom are from low-income or at-risk families. As Rise Above enters into Season 10 in 2025-2026, the mission remains to empower as many local youth as possible, while increasing the number of at-risk students impacted. The power and positive impact of the performing arts is not limited to the time spent on one production, but can be felt and seen throughout a lifetime, whether it manifests as leadership skills, problem solving, public speaking, or another of the innumerable positive effects. Given the opportunity and the support, Rise Above students are capable of producing superior quality performances, and in doing so, are able to glean all the benefits from, and incalculable value of, the performing arts. The award of this grant will further strengthen Rise Above's commitment to providing high-quality, transformative theater experiences for young people, as well as its commitment to contributing to the rich tapestry of Sarasota's culture.

