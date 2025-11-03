Sarasota Youth Opera to Present BRUNDIBÁR, A TALE OF COURAGE AND COMMUNITY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sarasota Youth Opera returns to the stage this fall with Brundibár, a poignant opera for young voices that has transcended generations. Performances will take place at the Sarasota Opera House on Saturday, November 8, at 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, November 9, at 12:00 p.m.

Composed by Hans Krása with a libretto by Adolf Hoffmeister, Brundibár follows siblings Little Joe and Annette as they seek milk for their ailing mother but are thwarted by the greedy organ grinder Brundibár. With the help of friends—both human and animal—they unite to triumph over injustice through the power of song.

Written in the 1930s by Jewish Czech composer Hans Krása and first performed by children in the Theresienstadt concentration camp during World War II, the opera became a lasting symbol of resistance and hope. Its legacy endures as one of the most frequently performed youth operas in the world.

The Sarasota Youth Opera production includes a special prologue created by Martha Collins and Jessé Martins, inspired by the real writings of young artists from Theresienstadt. “It quickly became imperative to us that the companion piece use the actual words of young people who lived through that time,” said Collins.

The cast features members of Sarasota Opera’s nationally recognized youth program in a fully staged production with professional sets, costumes, and orchestra. The production is conducted by Jessé Martins, directed by Martha Collins, with costume design by Howard Tsvi Kaplan and lighting design by Ken Yunker.