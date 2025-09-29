Sarasota Opera’s DaCapo Society and Palm Avenue Fine Art Host Masquerade Reception on Opening Night of COSÌ FAN TUTTE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sarasota Opera’s DaCapo Society and Palm Avenue Fine Art Gallery will host a special opening night reception for younger arts patrons on Friday, October 31, 2025. The event coincides with the season-opening performance of Mozart’s Così fan tutte at the Sarasota Opera House.

The evening begins at 5:30 p.m. with a masquerade-themed reception at Palm Avenue Fine Art Gallery (10 South Avenue). Guests will enjoy curated wines, hors d’oeuvres, and a gallery exhibition featuring European-inspired works by Andrew Lattimore, George Bodine, EJ Paprocki, and Joseph Paquet. At 7:30 p.m., attendees will make their way to the Sarasota Opera House (61 N. Pineapple Ave.) for the performance of Mozart’s witty and romantic opera.

The reception theme—Masquerade: Duplicity, Disguises, and Delightful Deception—reflects the plotlines of Così fan tutte, which comically explores the traps and confusions of love, set to Mozart’s glorious music. Guests are encouraged to wear formal or cocktail attire along with a mask.

“This collaboration is more than curating a different experience for a fun night out — it's a shared commitment to providing meaningful opportunities for younger audiences to engage with Sarasota's arts institutions and each other,” said Lael Mohib, Sarasota Opera’s Director of Marketing.

“A s a younger patron of the arts myself, I was looking for more opportunities to engage in the arts scene here in Sarasota. This event is an example of how partnerships between organizations like ours can create space for connection and community,” added Chelsea Daniels, Assistant Gallery Director at Palm Avenue Fine Art.

Ticket Information

Tickets to the October 31 performance of Così fan tutte using the promo code DACAPO26 include entry to the masquerade reception. Tickets are available at sarasotaopera.org or by calling the Sarasota Opera Box Office at 941-328-1300. Space is limited.