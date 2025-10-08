Sarasota Opera Reveals Don & Rachael Worthington as 2026 Gala Honorees

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sarasota Opera has announced that longtime supporters and community leaders Don and Rachael Worthington will be honored at the company’s annual Gala, themed “Winter in Paris”, on Friday, January 30, 2026, at The Ora Ballroom, 578 McIntosh Road, Sarasota.



Don Worthington has been a dedicated member of Sarasota Opera’s Board of Trustees since 2010 and served as Chair from 2012 to 2014. His leadership was instrumental during a transformative period for the company, which included a major leadership transition and the launch of the “Investing in the Extraordinary” campaign. That initiative ultimately raised over $40 million, strengthening the company’s artistic and financial foundation. Don’s commitment to fundraising and his efforts to bring new patrons into the Sarasota Opera family have left a legacy.

“I think the thing I enjoy most about Sarasota Opera is seeing the performers give their absolute all...their personal best, performance after performance,” said Mr. Worthington. “Being a part of this wonderful opera company is a way to contribute to a good cause and get to enjoy the fantastic result. It has been a big part of my life.”

Rachael Worthington, a past Gala Chair, is also deeply engaged in the community through her Board and volunteer work with The Florida Holocaust Museum. She was instrumental in forging a partnership between the Museum and Sarasota Opera that helped inform the company’s Youth Opera production of Hans Krása’s Brundibár. This powerful production will be revived this November, continuing the legacy of education and remembrance. In 2015, the two organizations partnered on a concert titled “Forbidden Music,” featuring works by composers whose music was banned by the Nazis. The performance was held at both the Sarasota Opera House and the Straz Center in Tampa.

“Don and Rachael have been friends to many of us for years. Their commitment to Sarasota Opera has been unwavering since their first involvement,” said Victor DeRenzi, Artistic Director of Sarasota Opera. “As board chair, Don understood our needs and vision for the company and helped set our direction.”

“We are thrilled to recognize Don and Rachael Worthington for their extraordinary contributions to Sarasota Opera,” said Richard Russell, General Director of Sarasota Opera. “Their passion, generosity, and leadership have helped shape the company’s success and future.”

The Gala, one of Sarasota Opera’s most anticipated events, will transport guests to the romantic ambiance of Paris with an evening of fine cuisine, dancing, and celebration. The evening will be chaired by Eileen Buzzard, Tamara Jacobs, and Carla Koeffler, and will raise vital funds for Sarasota Youth Opera and Education programs, the company’s nationally recognized programs nurturing the next generation of opera artists and enthusiasts.