Sarasota Jewish Theatre Closes Season With Joshua Harmon's BAD JEWS

Sarasota Jewish Theatre (SJT) will present Joshua Harmon's dark comedy “Bad Jews” from April 30 to May 11, and the Be A Theatre Maven program for this play on May 2, at The Sarasota Players, 3501 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.

Joshua Harmon's “Bad Jews,” directed by Gus Kaikkonen, is a roller coaster ride of laugh-out-loud humor and childish rivalry as three adult grandchildren spar over an heirloom their grandfather carried hidden throughout the Holocaust. Daphna (Josephine Phoenix), a “Super Jew,” believes the gold “chai” is rightfully hers. Her cousin, the secular Liam (Michael Raver), wants it for his gentile girlfriend (Noa Friedman). Stuck in the middle is Liam's brother, the gentle Jonah (David Sommer). They battle about religious faith, cultural assimilation, and the validity of their Jewish identity in 21st century America. Single tickets are $30-$42.

Preview: April 30, 7:30 p.m.

Performances: May 1, 3, 6, 7, 8, 10 at 7:30 p.m.; May 2, 4, 7, 9, 11 at 1:30 p.m.

Carole Kleinberg, SJT's artistic director, stated, “I have considered this play for SJT since our inception but didn't think our audiences would be receptive to such a negative title. Who wants to see a play about bad Jews? But Joshua Harmon is a major contemporary playwright who knows how to get our attention. The questions he raises about what makes us good — good brothers, good sons and daughters, good cousins, good Jews — all these ideas are unpacked and explored in this multi-layered dark comedy.”

Be A Theatre Maven – a new program launched this season – focuses on “Bad Jews” on May 2 from 10:00 a.m. until noon. This two-hour deep dive into the play begins with continental breakfast in the lobby of The Sarasota Players. Kleinberg will lead a discussion about the play and playwright, after which participants meet with the technical team and learn about the design and construction of the set, lighting, sound, props, and costumes, and the complex coordination required to construct a believable and functional universe for the play and the players. Then Kleinberg and the actors will discuss the challenges and techniques involved in bringing the characters to life on the stage. Comprehensive study guides will be emailed prior to each program. Tickets are $30.

To purchase tickets, visit ThePlayers.org or call 941-365-2494. For more information, visit SarasotaJewishTheatre.org.

