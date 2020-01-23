STAYIN' ALIVE Comes to the Van Wezel

STAYIN' ALIVE brings the songs and sights of a full Bee Gees playlist to the Van Wezel on Monday, February 10 at 8 p.m., including blockbusters such as "Night Fever," "Jive Talkin'," "How Deep is Your Love," "You Should be Dancing," "Nights on Broadway" and "Stayin' Alive." In addition, the group performs softer poetic ballads such as "I Started a Joke," "Massachusetts," "Fanny be Tender," "Words" and "To Love Somebody" among other great hits.

STAYIN' ALIVE offers big screen video clips, photos and dazzling imagery. Don't miss the quintessential tribute band to The Bee Gees, capturing the excitement of live performance and the tender subtleties of the human voice!

Tickets are $37-$67. Purchase tickets at www.VanWezel.org, the Box Office or by calling (941) 263-6799. Pre-show dining is available at Mattison's at the Van Wezel located in the theater and can be reserved at VanWezel.org or through the Box Office.





