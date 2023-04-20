Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SQUEAKY WHEEL FRINGE To Make Noise In Sarasota/Manatee This June

Squeaky Wheel Theatre Group is providing an inclusive & accepting artistic environment that is unafraid to be loud, push boundaries, and to challenge artists & audiences.

Apr. 20, 2023  

Fringe is coming to the Sarasota/Manatee area June 8th-11th, 2023 at the Cook Theatre located in the FSU Center for the Performing Arts.

Squeaky Wheel Theatre Group is providing an inclusive & accepting artistic environment that is unafraid to be loud, push boundaries, and to challenge artists & audiences alike. Their first event will be Squeaky Wheel Fringe; a four-day, 20+ performance event featuring both local, national, and International Artists.

What is Fringe Theatre? A performance arts smorgasbord: original, uncensored, accessible to artists & audiences alike, and all of the works are artist driven and produced.

Fringe matches well with Squeaky Wheel's goals, as well as the area's eclectic talent base & adventuresome audience.

Squeaky Wheel Fringe's nine scheduled acts feature a diverse group of local & out-of-town artists & creators producing a wide range of content from musical theatre, to dance, to spoken-word pieces, and more.

The Fringe umbrella spans many genres & styles, so some shows will have an age-limit, and content warnings will be clearly posted as needed.

Fringe Buttons & Show Tickets might be a new idea to some audiences, but the Fringe community employs this model often.

Why have buttons and tickets? 100% of the base ticket price for each show goes back to the artist to help support them in doing what they do best...Create! The button price goes to Squeaky Wheel to allow us to keep providing a platform that supports our artists.

Buttons & Tickets will be available for purchase by the general public in early May.

Squeaky Wheel Theatre Group's mission is facilitating dynamic voices in telling unique stories and offering cutting-edge educational opportunities in an inclusive and accessible environment.

More information & updates can be found at Click Here as well as Squeaky Wheel's various social media accounts.




WBTT, Key Chorale Collaborate On GRACE: The Spirit Of Aretha at Van Wezel Photo
WBTT, Key Chorale Collaborate On GRACE: The Spirit Of Aretha at Van Wezel
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe and Key Chorale will honor Aretha Franklin, the “Queen of Soul,” on the 50th anniversary of her groundbreaking Grammy Award-winning album, 'Amazing Grace.' WBTT artists Matelyn Alicia and Naärai will join Key Chorale, along with its featured soloist, Amy Connours, for 'Grace: The Spirit of Aretha.'
Embracing Our Differences 20th Anniversary Exhibit Ends North Pond Run, April 19 Photo
Embracing Our Differences' 20th Anniversary Exhibit Ends North Pond Run, April 19
Since 2004, Embracing Our Differences has used the power of art and prose to promote respect and kindness. One way it achieves this is through its annual, juried international outdoor art exhibition comprising 50 billboard-sized works of art, each accompanied by an inspirational quotation.
WBTT Presents First 2023 Young Artist Program Showcase, Featuring Brentney J Photo
WBTT Presents First 2023 Young Artist Program Showcase, Featuring Brentney J
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe will present the tenth year of its annual Young Artist Program, through which Troupe members can showcase their talents with self-produced, one-person shows.
Hermitage Welcomes Stacia Lee as Managing Director Photo
Hermitage Welcomes Stacia Lee as Managing Director
Andy Sandberg, Artistic Director and CEO of the Hermitage Artist Retreat, announced today the organization has welcomed Stacia Lee as its first Managing Director, following a national search that commenced earlier this season.

More Hot Stories For You


SQUEAKY WHEEL FRINGE To Make Noise In Sarasota/Manatee This JuneSQUEAKY WHEEL FRINGE To Make Noise In Sarasota/Manatee This June
April 20, 2023

Fringe is coming to the Sarasota/Manatee area June 8th-11th, 2023 at the Cook Theatre located in the FSU Center for the Performing Arts.
WBTT, Key Chorale Collaborate On GRACE: The Spirit Of Aretha at Van WezelWBTT, Key Chorale Collaborate On GRACE: The Spirit Of Aretha at Van Wezel
April 19, 2023

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe and Key Chorale will honor Aretha Franklin, the “Queen of Soul,” on the 50th anniversary of her groundbreaking Grammy Award-winning album, 'Amazing Grace.' WBTT artists Matelyn Alicia and Naärai will join Key Chorale, along with its featured soloist, Amy Connours, for 'Grace: The Spirit of Aretha.'
Embracing Our Differences' 20th Anniversary Exhibit Ends North Pond Run, April 19Embracing Our Differences' 20th Anniversary Exhibit Ends North Pond Run, April 19
April 14, 2023

Since 2004, Embracing Our Differences has used the power of art and prose to promote respect and kindness. One way it achieves this is through its annual, juried international outdoor art exhibition comprising 50 billboard-sized works of art, each accompanied by an inspirational quotation.
WBTT Presents First 2023 Young Artist Program Showcase, Featuring Brentney JWBTT Presents First 2023 Young Artist Program Showcase, Featuring Brentney J
April 11, 2023

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe will present the tenth year of its annual Young Artist Program, through which Troupe members can showcase their talents with self-produced, one-person shows.
Hermitage Welcomes Stacia Lee as Managing DirectorHermitage Welcomes Stacia Lee as Managing Director
April 11, 2023

Andy Sandberg, Artistic Director and CEO of the Hermitage Artist Retreat, announced today the organization has welcomed Stacia Lee as its first Managing Director, following a national search that commenced earlier this season.
share