SQUEAKY WHEEL FRINGE To Make Noise In Sarasota/Manatee This June

Fringe is coming to the Sarasota/Manatee area June 8th-11th, 2023 at the Cook Theatre located in the FSU Center for the Performing Arts.

Squeaky Wheel Theatre Group is providing an inclusive & accepting artistic environment that is unafraid to be loud, push boundaries, and to challenge artists & audiences alike. Their first event will be Squeaky Wheel Fringe; a four-day, 20+ performance event featuring both local, national, and International Artists.

What is Fringe Theatre? A performance arts smorgasbord: original, uncensored, accessible to artists & audiences alike, and all of the works are artist driven and produced.

Fringe matches well with Squeaky Wheel's goals, as well as the area's eclectic talent base & adventuresome audience.

Squeaky Wheel Fringe's nine scheduled acts feature a diverse group of local & out-of-town artists & creators producing a wide range of content from musical theatre, to dance, to spoken-word pieces, and more.

The Fringe umbrella spans many genres & styles, so some shows will have an age-limit, and content warnings will be clearly posted as needed.

Fringe Buttons & Show Tickets might be a new idea to some audiences, but the Fringe community employs this model often.

Why have buttons and tickets? 100% of the base ticket price for each show goes back to the artist to help support them in doing what they do best...Create! The button price goes to Squeaky Wheel to allow us to keep providing a platform that supports our artists.

Buttons & Tickets will be available for purchase by the general public in early May.

Squeaky Wheel Theatre Group's mission is facilitating dynamic voices in telling unique stories and offering cutting-edge educational opportunities in an inclusive and accessible environment.

More information & updates can be found at Click Here as well as Squeaky Wheel's various social media accounts.