Review: TOO DARN HOT at Florida Studio Theatre

"Too Darn Hot" is a fun and light musical experience created and performed by the dynamically talented Carole J Bufford. If you find yourself trying to escape the scorching heat of summer, this show is the perfect oasis for you. With a selection of songs that capture the essence of summer nights, Bufford and her band sweep you away to a different era, a different world, to a place of pure delight that embraces the sizzle of summer.

Those of us full-time residents in Sarasota can keenly appreciate the escape provided by a show that addresses the realities of our sweltering heat in a lighthearted manner. Despite the scorching 90-degree weather as we entered the theatre, the temperature had thankfully dropped to a more bearable 85 degrees by 9 pm! This show offers a much-needed reprieve and allows us to poke fun at our current circumstances. Bufford skillfully guides the audience through a plethora of laughs, captivating stories, and insightful histories behind each song performed.

Starting with a lively rendition of "Fever" and culminating with Earth, Wind and Fire's classic hit (with a jazzy twist), "September," the audience is taken on a nostalgic journey through a myriad of summer nights. Divided into four distinct parts representing each month from June to September, Bufford leads the audience through the spectrum of emotions that accompany the summer season. From the initial excitement of the fresh start in June to the inevitable exhaustion that sets in as the heat lingers in September, the performance captures the essence of summer in all its glory.

Too Darn Hot will be at Florida Studio Theater’s Court Cabaret through September 14th. Matinee, early and late evening shows are available at Too Darn Hot - Florida Studio Theatre

