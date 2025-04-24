Review: SYNCOPATED AVENUE at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe

Nate Jacobs, the Founder and Artistic Director of West Coast Black Theatre Troupe (WBTT), loves to tell stories. In his director’s notes for the last few shows I have noticed that he always refers to the utmost importance of telling our stories. He reminds us that “if we don’t tell our stories, it is no one else’s responsibility to tell it for us.” In the most recent production for WBTT, “Syncopated Avenue”, Jacobs and his brother, Michael Jacobs, put forth a brand-new show, that highlights the history of Tap Dance all the way back to the beginning!

In the current time, in the midst of an impending urban development, a renowned bastion of the dance world known as “Syncopated Avenue” is facing the threat of closure. Once a beacon of greatness in the realm of Tap Dance, this storied studio now finds itself struggling not only to survive, but to attract students who appreciate the art form's rich history. Through the melodious medium of song, as is Nate Jacobs' signature style, the narrative unfolds, tracing the evolution of Tap Dance and its origins at this very location. Here, luminaries such as Bojangles, Sammy Davis Jr., and Fred Astaire once honed their craft, bridging the gap between tradition and modernity with each resounding tap of their shoes.

“Syncopated Avenue” showcases a whole new cast, with none of the familiar faces of the WBTT ensemble, but they bring the pizzazz to the stage that we all know and love. The performance features stupendous dancing throughout, a range of emotions conveyed through Michael Jacobs' songbook, and a good dose of razzle-dazzle (of course there are Sequenced Jackets!). Lamont Brown takes on the role of Percy, a cheerful newcomer, injecting new creativity and energy into the “25th Anniversary Showcase”, which is the show's finale. Percy, a master tap-dancer, captivates the audience from the moment he steps on stage with his electric blue tap shoes and impressive skills. Counterbalancing Percy is Felicity, portrayed by Kaylee Olson. Her reserved and timid demeanor shapes not only her daily decisions but also her entire character arc, reflecting the sentiment that "More is lost by indecision than wrong decision." Of course, by the end she is transformed!

"Syncopated Avenue" is a joyful show with a predictable yet enjoyable formula. The two main characters are supported by a talented group of dancers who truly steal the spotlight with their energy and charm. Delaney Diaz, Kathryn Connell, Giada Leigh, and Bryce Bayer are especially notable for their constant smiles and animated expressions. They manage to stand out and shine brightly even without any lines to speak.

In the grand scheme of things, it's important to remember that our past experiences shape our future endeavors. This idea holds true across various narratives, especially when we consider the significance of cultural traditions like dance, particularly tap dance. While it's unfortunate that there aren't as many platforms highlighting the intricate artistry of tap dance, it's refreshing to see productions that aim to do so. Reflecting on the Jacobs Brothers' latest work, one can't help but ponder the notion that everything old eventually becomes new again. Imagining a world where past and present seamlessly intertwine through the art of dance paints a picture of joy and excitement. What a delightful world that would be!

“Syncopated Avenue” will be at WBTT through May 25th. Afternoon and Evening shows are still available at https://westcoastblacktheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket#/events/a0SRg000001PgzZMAS.

