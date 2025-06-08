Review: FROM 145TH TO 98TH STREET at Urbanite Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Visiting the Urbanite Theatre in downtown Sarasota is always an exciting experience! The theatre consistently has an amazing transformation; within this year, from a donut shop to a spaceship, and now as the cozy living room of the Curtly family in their latest work, From 145th to 98th Street. The set features an open-floor plan, with the kitchen at one end and the living room at the other. The atmosphere of the intimate setting allows the audience to deeply connect with the story as it unfolds. This setting creates a sense of intimacy, giving you a front-row seat from which to observe the familiar family drama as it plays out.

In this recognizable setting, we see a snapshot of a family navigating life's ups and downs together. The parents are faced with the challenges of guiding their adult son and teenage daughter through the inevitable struggles that come with growing up. Amidst the chaos, there are glimpses of childlike innocence as the children strive to assert their independence. The bond that holds this family shines bright as they weather the storms as one unit, overcoming obstacles and cherishing the moments that bring them closer.

The story initially appeared to revolve around the children, but the captivating essence lies within the tale of Cedric and Jackie, the devoted parents. Portrayed with profound depth by Imani Slates and Brian Darnell Coats, their unbreakable bond and undeniable chemistry speak volumes. Sacrificing their own aspirations, they wholeheartedly dedicate themselves to ensuring a brighter future for their children. Relocating to 98th street to secure an education in a superior school district for their daughter introduces a poignant dilemma with their son Jamal, played with remarkable skill by Ibukun Omotowa.

Sol Fuller does an amazing job portraying the character of the daughter, Fatima. Fuller truly embodies the essence of the character with authenticity and skill. Fatima is in a delicate balancing act, trying to manage the weight of expectations and pressure directed at her while acknowledging the sacrifices her parents have made for her. Alongside this, she must also navigate through the lingering resentment of her brother Jamal, who feels disconnected and questions why their parents have placed their aspirations predominantly on her rather than him. It's a challenging journey ahead for Fatima as she strives to make sense of the complexities within her family dynamic and her own path in the midst of it all. Recognizing the cusp of breaking free while still dependent is a common struggle for many young adults and teenagers. It's a phase where individuals start striving for independence while also feeling the need for support and guidance from others.

Family’s are always a mix of emotions and experiences. It's like a rollercoaster with the disagreement over who the son is dating, the parents' hilarious plan for their "Great New Jersey Migration," and the heated debates about where the daughter should go to college. And let's not forget the ongoing discussions about the son's career choices - all part of the chaos that makes family nights so memorable! But what truly sets this family apart is the stark reality of institutional racism. In the midst of all the family drama, a heartbreaking case of mistaken identity unfolds at a crime scene, shedding light on the ugly head of discrimination that continues to plague our society. It's a harsh reminder of the challenges some face daily, highlighting the importance of addressing these issues with empathy and understanding. This work does exactly that!

"From 145th to 98th Street" by Nia Akilah Robinson is a captivating play that will be showing at Urbanite Theatre until June 29th. This production is the final installment of this season's lineup, and it promises to be truly unforgettable as it marks its world premiere. Whether you prefer evening shows or matinee performances, tickets are still available at https://www.urbanitetheatre.com/from-145th-to-98th-street.

