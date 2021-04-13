Registration Now Open For Circus Summer Camp

Returning to the recently renovated and air-conditioned Sailor Circus Arena this summer is the Circus Arts Conservatory's popular Circus Summer Camp, where children will learn various circus arts disciplines and life skills while having the time of their lives. Camp is available in one- and two-week sessions; camp runs from June 14 through August 6.

Circus promotes teamwork, builds muscles, improves coordination, increases concentration skills, and infuses campers with confidence and self-esteem; plus, it's an awful lot of fun. Skills will be introduced and taught including, but not limited to: juggling, tightrope, trapeze, hula hoops, aerials, clowning and more. Children are encouraged to explore a variety of skills as well as to choose a target skill they feel most passionate about.

At the end of each session, students will present a performance showcasing all they've learned. Parents and immediate family are invited to attend and enjoy the show.

Due to the pandemic, the CAC has instituted intensive health and safety protocols, with social distancing, masks required, temperature checks before entering the facility, and more. Overall camp size has been scaled down and group acts may not be included. There will be frequent hand-washing breaks and all communal spaces and equipment will be sanitized daily.

"With the construction in 2019 and the pandemic last summer, we are excited for this triumphant return of our summer camp program to the Sailor Circus Arena!" said CAC Executive Vice President/COO and longtime circus parent Jennifer Mitchell. "Our program has so many benefits for kids: it supports physical fitness, enhances academic performance, builds confidence, requires discipline, and encourages teamwork. Between our circus activities and the stringent COVID-19 protocols in place, parents can feel assured that this experience will be safe, happy and fun for their children!"

Children should bring their own lunch; healthy snacks are provided twice a day (although students with special dietary needs should plan to bring their own food).

The Circus Summer Camp will be offered Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. in the Sailor Circus Arena (2075 Bahia Vista St, Sarasota). Cost is $350/week, or $700/two-week session. Hours are 9 a.m.-3 p.m., with before care available at 8 a.m. for $50/week (daily drop-in rate $15/day, subject to availability) and after-care available until 6 p.m. for $75/week (drop-in rate $30/day, subject to availability).

Sessions sell out quickly: to register or for more information, call 941-355-9335, email info@circusarts.org, or visit circusarts.org/programs/circus-summer-camp-2.