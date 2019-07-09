Rebel Heart Returns To The Van Wezel's Friday Fest

Rebel Heart returns to Friday Fest at the Van Wezel with some of today's most popular country songs, mixed with a healthy dose of hits from pop, rock, dance and the blues! The five-piece band will put on a high-energy, powerful and melodic country rock act that you won't want to miss on Friday, July 19th!

Friday Fest is The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall's FREE outdoor summertime concert series. The events run from 5-9 p.m. and are located on the Bayside Lawn of the Van Wezel. Each of the four Friday Fest events will feature food trucks, beverage vendors and more. Join us for these four, free outdoor concerts, featuring great live music and summer sunsets over Sarasota Bay!

While blankets and lawn chairs are welcome at all Friday Fest events, outside food and drink, including coolers, are prohibited.

The Presenting Platinum Sponsor of Friday Fest is Gettel Automotive Group. The Gold Sponsor is Cool Today. The talent sponsor is BNI Business by the Bay. The radio sponsor for this performance is 92.1 CTQ. All other Friday Fest Sponsors include Herald-Tribune Media Group, ABC7, the Van Wezel Foundation, Z105, Kiss 103.9, SRQ Media, Mattison's Bayside, Pizza SRQ and Blue Point (Budweiser). For additional information, visit VanWezel.org.





