Photos: DANCING AT LUGHNASA at Asolo Repertory Theatre

Asolo Repertory Theatre, the eminent theatre on Florida’s Cultural Coast, released photos for the Olivier and Tony Award-winning memory play Dancing at Lughnasa, which began previews on March 19, 2025. Written by Brian Friel and directed by Joe Dowling, Dancing at Lughnasa runs March 19 through April 19, 2025.

Music and memory draw you back to the 1930s in this lyrical, effervescent portrait of five sisters holding onto each other through the joys of life in rural Ireland. Their missionary uncle has sparked a town scandal, their means of employment are looking doubtful, and their country is caught between ancient traditions and Catholic expectations. Still, the Mundy sisters face life with hard work, family loyalty, and once a year: dancing at the annual harvest festival of Lughnasa.

Cast includes Mark Benninghofen (Father Jack), Gina Costigan (Kate), Tyler Michaels King (Michael), Doireann Mac Mahon (Christina), Maeve Moynihan (Rose), Clare O'Malley (Agnes), Derdriu Ring (Maggie), and Collin Kelly-Sordelet (Gerry). Understudies include Moriel Behar, Trent Dahlin, Elle Miller, Corrie Owens, Caitlin Rose, and Partrick Vest.

Creative team includes Joe Dowling (Director), John Lee Beatty (Scenic Design), David Covach (Costume Design), Sinéad McKenna (Lighting Design), Peter Morrow (Sound Design and Original Compositions), Michelle Hart (Hair, Makeup and Wig Design), Cat Brindisi (Movement Consultant), Murnane Casting, Chad Murnane, CSA, Amber Snead, CSA, Jacqueline Singleton (Production Stage Manager) and Sarah Nicholson (Assistant Stage Manager).

See below for photos from the production.

Photo Credit: Adrian Van Stee

