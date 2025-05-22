Melissa Errico To Return To 54 Below With A Tribute To Streisand

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 BELOW will welcome back Broadway and cabaret star Melissa Errico on November 19 – 22 at 7pm. Patron/Member presale begins on Fri, May 23 at 12pm. Tickets go on sale to the General Public on Thur, May 29 at 12pm.

Melissa Errico sings Barbra Streisand! A musical marriage made in heaven, surely– The coming together of two pure-bred New Yorkers, one the legendary hamische Jewish-comedienne-chanteuse, the other the intellectual-Italian enchantress who has for so long been inspired by her. The “Streisand Effect” is in part, the power of songs and her example of independent-minded pursuit. It's no accident that in recent years Melissa has found herself surrounded by many of Streisand's greatest collaborators, from composer Michel Legrand to the pianist Randy Waldman, and arranger Peter Matz. Barbra Streisand will not appear at this performance.

Musical direction by Barbra Streisand's own 40-year pianist and conductor Randy Waldman, who has served as musical director for Frank Sinatra, Beyoncé, and Whitney Houston, among many others. The quartet will also include Streisand's longtime guitarist Brian Koonin. Also joined by David Finck on bass and Eric Halvorson on drums.

Certainly, the great songwriting team of Legrand and the Bergmans have never had two more committed interpreters, and the Legrand songbook, from “The Way He Makes Me Feel” to “The Summer Knows” will ring out, as will some of the classics that Melissa learned to love from listening to Barbra, many of whose creators became mentors of her own — from David Shire to Marvin Hamlisch, and of course, Stephen Sondheim.

But, more than just a shared songbook, there's a shared style — a unique quality of intelligence. For there's a second sense of the “Streisand Effect” that Melissa will explore. First named after a small internet oddity, the “Streisand Effect” has become a universal idiom for all the things we do in life that, intended to accomplish one end, end by accomplishing quite another. Everything we want, it seems, produces the opposite of what we wanted. This effect, ironically, is one of the great subjects of the songbook Errico and Streisand share, from the Lane-Lerner “What Do I Have That I Don't Have Now?” to Sondheim's “Send In The Clowns” — the repertory that Melissa and Barbra share turns so often on tales of love gone wrong and passions turned upon their heads and intentions turned against their makers. Selections include: “I'd Rather Be Blue,” “I Never Meant to Hurt You,” “The Summer Knows,” “Ordinary Miracles,” “Sleepin' Bee,” and “Lazy Afternoon.”

The Streisand Effect in a life – the influence of one great singer on another. The Streisand Effect in song: the great subject of reversals and revelations. Melissa will offer us both. Streisand Effects offered in Errico Style – a not-to-be-missed one night marriage of music and minds!

