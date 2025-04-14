May Hermitage Programs Feature Tony-Nominees Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Bess Wohl, And More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Hermitage Artist Retreat has announced two new programs in May, with additional May and June programming to be opened for registration in the coming weeks.

The next edition of “Hermitage Sunsets @ Selby Gardens” will feature two Tony Award-nominated Hermitage Fellows, Broadway star Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Spamalot, Beetlejuice, “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) and playwright Bess Wohl (Liberation, Grand Horizons, Camp Siegfried).

From the bright lights of Broadway to the bold and innovative work of Off-Broadway, returning Hermitage Fellows Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and Bess Wohl have left an indelible mark on the American theater scene. From Kritzer's powerhouse vocals and comedic timing to Wohl's gift for hilarious and incisive observation of the human experience, these Tony Award nominees are two of the most in-demand artists of stage and screen. Join Kritzer and Wohl for the latest “Hermitage Sunsets @ Selby Gardens” program on Thursday, May 16th at 6:30pm at Selby Gardens' Historic Spanish Point, to take a look back, a look forward, and hear some of the music and words that have fueled both of their remarkable careers.

Returning Hermitage Fellow Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer is a recent Tony Award nominee for her showstopping turn as ‘Lady of the Lake' in the Broadway revival of Spamalot. She previously starred on Broadway as Delia in Beetlejuice, for which she received Drama Desk, Drama League, and Chita Rivera Award nominations. Television audiences will be familiar with Kritzer's portrayal of comedy legend Carol Burnett in the series finale of “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” Her additional Broadway credits include Something Rotten, Legally Blonde, A Catered Affair (Drama Desk nom.), and more. She received dual Lucille Lortel Award nominations for her performances in Gigantic and The Robber Bridegroom, winning for the latter. Sarasota audiences have previously seen Kritzer perform alongside Andy Sandberg in the Hermitage 20th Anniversary Concert at the Van Wezel, on the Hermitage Beach presenting her original work as a writer, at the 2023 Hermitage Greenfield Prize Dinner, and at the 2024 Hermitage Artful Lobster.

Hermitage Fellow Bess Wohl's plays include the current hit Off-Broadway production of Liberation (Roundabout) and the recent Off-Broadway run of Camp Siegfried (Second Stage); both of these original plays were developed in part while Bess was in residence at the Hermitage Artist Retreat on Manasota Key. Wohl's Broadway premiere of Grand Horizons earned her a Tony Award nomination for Best Play, in addition to the Outer Critics Circle Honor and a Drama League Award nomination. Her plays have been produced and developed at acclaimed theaters in New York and around the country, including Second Stage, Roundabout, Manhattan Theater Club, Goodman Theater, Geffen Playhouse, and more. Her impressive body of work includes the award-winning play Small Mouth Sounds (Off-Broadway); Barcelona, starring Lily Collins (West End); Make Believe; and more. Wohl is a graduate of Harvard and the Yale School of Drama.

Earlier that same week on Monday, May 12th at 6pm, the Hermitage will return to Lakewood Ranch's Waterside Pavilion with “Songs from the Sand: An Evening of Hermitage Music.” From Tony Award-winning Broadway musical writers like Jeanine Tesori, Michael R. Jackson, and Doug Wright, to generative artists and composers revolutionizing the form like Adam Gwon, Zoe Sarnak, Rona Siddiqui, and more, the Hermitage provides space and time to some of the most exciting musical theater writers working today. Hear selections from some of these acclaimed composers, librettists, and lyricists, performed by some of the Gulf Coasts' finest talents. In addition to the works themselves, hear little-known stories about the creation of some of New York theater's recent success stories and insights into the creative process; this event will be hosted be Tony Award-winning Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg.

(Full program details for all events and artist bios are provided below.)

All Hermitage programs are free and open to the public (with a $5/person registration fee), offering Gulf Coast audiences a rare chance to engage and interact with some of the world's leading talent. Due to capacity limitations, registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org. Additional programs will be announced soon.

Please note: due to the ongoing campus recovery and shifting residency schedules, Hermitage programs this season are being announced on shorter notice than usual. Audiences are encouraged to keep an eye on HermitageArtistRetreat.org, where newly added events will be added as they open for registration.

A leading national arts incubator, the Hermitage is the only major arts organization in Florida's Gulf Coast exclusively committed to supporting the development and creation of new work across all artistic disciplines. The Hermitage hosts artists on its Gulf Coast Manasota Key campus for multi-week residencies, where diverse and accomplished artists from around the world and across multiple disciplines create and develop new works of theater, music, visual art, literature, dance, film, and more. As part of their residencies, Hermitage Fellows participate in free year-round community programs, offering audiences in the region a unique opportunity to engage with some of the world's leading artists and to get an authentic “sneak peek” into extraordinary projects and artistic minds before their works go on to major galleries, concert halls, theaters, and museums around the world. These free and innovative programs include performances, conversations, readings, music concerts, interactive experiences, open studios, school programs, teacher workshops, and more, serving thousands in our regional community each year.

The Hermitage Artist Retreat

Sarasota County, Florida

Andy Sandberg, Artistic Director and CEO

The Hermitage is a leading national arts incubator and multidisciplinary artist retreat located on Manasota Key, Florida. For more than two decades, the Hermitage has invited accomplished artists across multiple disciplines for residencies on its beachfront campus, which is on the National Register of Historic Places. Hermitage artists are invited to interact with the local community, reaching thousands of Gulf Coast residents and visitors each year with unique and inspiring programs. Hermitage Fellows have included 17 Pulitzer Prize winners, Poets Laureate, MacArthur ‘Genius' Fellows, and multiple Tony, Emmy, Grammy, Oscar winners and nominees. Works created at this beachside retreat by a diverse and accomplished group of Hermitage alumni have gone on to renowned theaters, concert halls, and galleries throughout the world. Each year, the Hermitage awards the Hermitage Greenfield Prize for a new work of art or performance, the Hermitage Major Theater Award for an original theater commission, and the Aspen Music Festival's Hermitage Prize in Composition.

For more information, visit HermitageArtistRetreat.org.

"Songs From the Sand: An Evening of Hermitage Music," Monday, May 12 @ 6pm: The Hermitage returns to Lakewood Ranch! From Tony Award winners like Jeanine Tesori, Michael R. Jackson, and Doug Wright, to generative artists and composers revolutionizing the form like Adam Gwon, Zoe Sarnak, Rona Siddiqui, and more, the Hermitage provides space and time to some of the most exciting musical theater writers working today. Hear selections from some of these acclaimed composers, librettists, and lyricists, performed by the Gulf Coasts' finest talents as the Hermitage returns to Waterside Place! In addition to the works themselves, hear little-known stories about the creation of some of New York theater's recent success stories and insights into the creative process. Presented in partnership with Lakewood Ranch. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org ($5/person registration fee). Estimated running time: 60-70 minutes; Waterside Place Pavilion (Lakewood Ranch) 1560 Lakefront Dr, Lakewood Ranch, 34240

Hermitage Sunsets @ Selby Gardens: "Broadway: Off and On" with Tony Award-Nominated Hermitage Fellows Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and Bess Wohl, Thursday, May 16, 6:30pm: Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org ($5/person registration fee). Estimated running time: 60-70 minutes; Selby Gardens' Historic Spanish Point (Osprey), 401 North Tamiami Trail Osprey, FL 34229.

Returning Hermitage Fellow Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer is a 2024 Tony Award Nominee for her showstopping turn as 'Lady of the Lake' in the Broadway revival of Spamalot. Off-Broadway: The Robber Bridegroom (Lucille Lortel Award and Drama League Award), Gigantic (Lortel nomination), ROOMS: A Rock Romance (Outer Critics Circle nomination), and others. She can be heard on several original casting recordings. TV: "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (as Carol Burnett in the Series Finale) "The First Lady," "Bridge & Tunnel," "New Amsterdam," "Difficult People," "Kevin Can Wait," "Younger," "Vinyl," and "Law & Order." @LeslieKritzer

Returning Hermitage Fellow Bess Wohl's plays include Liberation (Roundabout Theater Company; developed at the Hermitage), Camp Siegfried (Second Stage Theater; developed at the Hermitage), Grand Horizons (Tony Award Nomination for Best Play; Outer Critics Circle Honor, Drama League Award nom.), Make Believe (NY Times Critics' Pick, Best of 2019, Outer Critics Circle Honor), Continuity, Small Mouth Sounds (John Gassner Outer Critics Circle Award, top ten lists in The New York Times, The New York Post, The Guardian, and others), American Hero, Barcelona, Touched, In, Cats Talk Back,

