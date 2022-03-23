Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MOTOWN WITH A TWIST Comes To The Van Wezel

The performance is on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Mar. 23, 2022  

Motown with a Twist, a new take on classic Motown, comes to the Van Wezel on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Are you ready for a brand-new beat? Motown with a Twist is a sparkling, electrifying night of the Motor City's most famous hit songs, featuring celebrity pros KEO MOTSEPE and Anna Trebunskaya from Dancing with the Stars performing with finalists from So You Think You Can Dance, as well as vocals by finalists from American Idol, The Voice and America's Got Talent. This family-friendly night features songs from Diana Ross & The Supremes, Smokey Robinson, The Jackson 5 and everything in between. You'll twist and shout to Motown with a Twist!

Tickets are $32-$77 and can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Groups of 10 or more should contact 941-263-6726. Pre-show dining is available through Mattison's at the Van Wezel which is located inside the theatre. Reservations can be made on VanWezel.org or through the box office.

