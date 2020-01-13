Louie Anderson and Rita Rudner will Return to the Van Wezel on January 28

Don't miss an unforgettable night of comedy as Louie Anderson and Rita Rudner return to the Van Wezel on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 8 p.m. The pair of comedy legends is currently on the road with their He Said, She Said Tour.

Iconic comedian and three­-time Emmy Award® winner Louie Anderson is one of the country's most recognized and adored comics. His career has spanned over 30 years, and Comedy Central named him as "One of 100 Greatest Stand­-Up Comedians of All Time." The best-selling author is the star of his own standup specials and sitcoms and continues to tour the country performing for standing-room-only crowds worldwide.

A house-filling favorite in Las Vegas since she opened as one of the hottest tickets in town in 2000, Rita Rudner is known for her epigrammatic one-liners and holds the record for the longest-running solo comedy show in the history of Las Vegas. She has been named Las Vegas' "Comedian of the Year" nine years in a row and in 2017 received "The Casino Entertainment Legend" Award. She is also an award-winning author, playwright and screenwriter.

Tickets are $27-$67. Purchase at VanWezel.org, the Box Office or by calling (941) 263-6799. Groups of 10 or more should contact (941) 263-6726. This show is sponsored by Wilde Lexus Sarasota and is part of the Herald-Tribune Media Group's Comedy Series. Pre-show dining for select shows is available at Mattison's at the Van Wezel located in the theater and can be reserved at VanWezel.org or through the Box Office.





