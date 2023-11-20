Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Sarasota Awards; RIDE THE CYCLONE Leads Best Musical!

The latest standings have been announced as of Monday, November 20th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Sarasota Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Sarasota Standings - 11/20/23

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Federico Hradek - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Fed's Backyard Theater 28%

Josh Rhodes - CABARET - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 11%

Jim Weaver - GUYS AND DOLLS - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 7%

Brian F. Finnerty - CHICAGO - Dingbat Theatre Project 6%

Michelle McCord - CHICAGO - Ovation Theatre Inc 6%

Toni Dentico - RENT - Rise Above Performing Arts 5%

Rick Kerby - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Manatee Performing Arts Center 5%

Rachael Henry Johnson - FAME - Rise Above Performing Arts 5%

Michelle McCord - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Ovation Theatre Inc 5%

Toni Dentico - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Rise Above Performing Arts 5%

Toni Dentico - 13 THE MUSICAL - Rise Above Performing Arts 5%

aliza ladd - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - FSU/Asolo Conservatory 3%

Toni Dentico - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Rise Above Performing Arts 2%

Rachael Henry Johnson - PIPPIN - Rise Above Performing Arts 2%

Brian F. Finnerty - GODSPELL - The Players Centre 2%

BillieD Hart - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Florida Studio Theatre 1%

Ellie Mooney - THE 70'S MORE THAN A DECADE - Florida Studio Theatre 1%

Ellie Mooney - REEL MUSIC - Florida Studio Theatre 0%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jackson Carney - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Fed's Backyard Theater 24%

Sheila Sons - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Rise Above Performing Arts 16%

Krista Benson - LITTLE WOMEN - Rise Above Performing Arts 9%

Darci Collins - DREAMGIRLS - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 9%

Jackson Carney - BENIGN HUMOR - Fed's Backyard Theater 8%

Alejo Vietti - CABARET - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 7%

Brian F. Finnerty - CHICAGO - Dingbat Theatre Project 6%

Alex McLemore - LITTLE WOMEN - Rise Above Performing Arts 4%

Tracy Dorman - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 4%

DEE SULLIVAN - INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 3%

April Andrew Carswell - AN INSPECTOR CALLS - FSU/Asolo Conservatory 3%

Gregg Barnes - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Florida Studio Theatre 2%

April Andrew Carswell - THE 70'S MORE THAN A DECADE - Florida Studio Theatre 1%

Erin Barnett - THE LAST MATCH - Florida Studio Theatre 1%

Ivania Stack - SILENT SKY - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 1%

Erin Barnett - DECK THE HALLS - Florida Studio Theatre 0%

Dede Ayite - CHICKEN AND BISCUITS - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 0%

Mari Taylor Floyd - A PLACE IN THE SUN - Florida Studio Theatre 0%

Mari Taylor Floyd - BABEL - Florida Studio Theatre 0%

Mari Taylor Floyd - VISIT JOE WHITEFEATHER - Florida Studio Theatre 0



Best Dance Production

CABARET - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 26%

CHICAGO - Ovation Theatre Inc 19%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Ovation Theatre Inc 18%

PIPPIN - Rise Above Performing Arts 16%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Rise Above Performing Arts 14%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Florida Studio Theatre 7%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Federico Hradek - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Fed's Backyard Theater 27%

Nate Jacobs - DREAMGIRLS - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 9%

Michelle McCord - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Ovation Theatre Inc 9%

Krista Benson - LITTLE WOMEN - Rise Above Performing Arts 8%

Peter Rothstein - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 7%

Josh Rhodes - CABARET - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 5%

Cory Boyas - NEXT TO NORMAL - Manatee Performing Arts Center 5%

Brian F. Finnerty & Luke Manual McFatrich - CHICAGO - Dingbat Theatre Project 5%

Jacob Ruscoe - RENT - Rise Above Performing Arts 4%

Michelle McCord - CHICAGO - Ovation Theatre Inc 4%

Alex McLemore - LITTLE WOMEN - Rise Above Performing Arts 4%

Rick Kirby - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Manatee Performing Arts Center 3%

Jacob Ruscoe - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Rise Above Performing Arts 2%

Brian F. Finnerty - GODSPELL - The Players Centre 2%

Rachael Henry Johnson - PIPPIN - Rise Above Performing Arts 2%

Amanda Heisey - MIRACLE ON 34TH ST - The Players Centre 2%

Catherine Randazzo - THE 70'S MORE THAN A DECADE - Florida Studio Theatre 1%

Ellie Mooney - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Florida Studio Theatre 1%

Catherine Randazzo - REEL MUSIC - 2023 0%

Kate Alexander - BLACK PEARL SINGS - Florida Studio Theatre 0%



Best Direction Of A Play

Chloe Johnson - APPLE TREES AND ADAM'S EVE - Fed's Backyard Theater 26%

Alex McLemore - PIPPIN - Rise Above Performing Arts 19%

Chuck Smith - FLYIN' WEST - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 9%

Jason Cannon - CLOWNS LIKE ME - FSU/Asolo Conservatory 7%

Celine Rosenthal - THE INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 7%

Peter Amster - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 6%

James Dean Palmer - SENSE & SENSIBILITY - FSU/Asolo Conservatory 5%

Seema Sueko - SILENT SKY - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 5%

Jonathan Epstein - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - FSU/Asolo Conservatory 4%

Richard Hopkins - NETWORK - Florida Studio Theatre 4%

Catherine Randazzo - BABEL - Florida Studio Theatre 2%

Bruce Jordan - SHEAR MADNESS - Florida Studio Theatre 2%

Bianca Laverne Jones - CHICKEN AND BISCUITS - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 2%

Kate Alexander - THE LAST MATCH - Florida Studio Theatre 2%

Kate Alexander - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Florida Studio Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble

BENIGN HUMOR - Fed's Backyard Theater 15%

CHICAGO - Dingbat Theatre Project 9%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Manatee Performing Arts Center 8%

RENT - Rise Above Performing Arts 8%

13 THE MUSICAL - Rise Above Performing Arts 7%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Rise Above Performing Arts 7%

MAN OF LA MANCHA - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 6%

PIPPIN - Rise Above Performing Arts 6%

CABARET - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 5%

STICK FLY - FSU/Asolo Conservatory 5%

SENSE & SENSIBILITY - FSU/Asolo Conservatory 4%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Florida Studio Theatre 3%

LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - FSU/Asolo Conservatory 3%

THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 2%

THE INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 2%

AN INSPECTOR CALLS - FSU/Asolo Conservatory 2%

THE 70'S MORE THAN A DECADE - Florida Studio Theatre 2%

GODSPELL - The Players Centre 2%

SILENT SKY - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 1%

PETER PAN - Dingbat Theatre Project 1%

NETWORK - Florida Studio Theatre 1%

THREE MUSKETEERS - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 0%

SHEAR MADNESS - Florida Studio Theatre 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ethan Fuhrmeister - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Fed's Backyard Theater 28%

Zola Gutierrez - BENIGN HUMOR - Fed's Backyard Theater 11%

Alex McLemore - LITTLE WOMEN - Rise Above Performing Arts 10%

Zola Gutierrez - APPLE TREES AND ADAM'S EVE - Fed's Backyard Theater 10%

Ethan Vail - DREAMGIRLS - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 7%

Chris McVicker - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - FSU/Asolo Conservatory 6%

Ethan Vail - CHICAGO - Dingbat Theatre Project 5%

Cory Pattak - CABARET - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 5%

Michael Pasquini - BLACK NATIVITY - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 4%

Driscoll Otto - OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 3%

James E Lawlor III - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 2%

Ethan Vail - GODSPELL - The Players Centre 2%

Jimmy Lawlor - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 2%

Rui Rita - SILENT SKY - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 2%

Andrew Gray - THE 70'S MORE THAN A DECADE - Florida Studio Theatre 2%

Ben Rawson - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Florida Studio Theatre 1%

Ben Rawson - NETWORK - Florida Studio Theatre 1%

Jared Gooding - CHICKEN AND BISCUITS - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 0%

Nadirah T. Harper - PARALYZED - Florida Studio Theatre 0%

Ethan Vail - BLACK PEARL SINGS - Florida Studio Theatre 0



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Maverick Wolf - BENIGN HUMOR - Fed's Backyard Theater 17%

Krista Benson - RENT - Rise Above Performing Arts 11%

Angela Steiner - CABARET - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 10%

Krista Benson - LITTLE WOMEN - Rise Above Performing Arts 10%

Michelle Kasanofsky - CHICAGO - Dingbat Theatre Project 10%

Jenny Kim-Godfrey - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 8%

Aaron Cassette - NEXT TO NORMAL - Manatee Performing Arts Center 8%

Steven Zumbrun - DREAMGIRLS - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 7%

Krista Benson - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Rise Above Performing Arts 6%

Matthew McKinnon - GRACE: SPIRIT OF ARETHA - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 5%

Jim Prosser - THE 70'S SHOW - FST 3%

Krista Benson - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Rise Above Performing Arts 3%

Conner Stigner - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Florida Studio Theatre 2%

Darren Server - THE 70'S MORE THAN A DECADE - Florida Studio Theatre 1%

Darren Server - A PLACE IN THE SUN - Florida Studio Theatre 0%

Darren Server - REEL MUSIC - Florida Studio Theatre 0



Best Musical

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Fed's Backyard Theater 24%

LITTLE WOMEN - Rise Above Performing Arts 11%

DREAMGIRLS - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 9%

CABARET - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 8%

MAN OF LA MANCHA - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 7%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Manatee Performing Arts Center 7%

RENT - Rise Above Performing Arts 6%

CHICAGO - Dingbat Theatre Project 5%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Manatee Performing Arts Center 5%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Rise Above Performing Arts 5%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Florida Studio Theatre 3%

PIPPIN - Rise Above Performing Arts 3%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Rise Above Performing Arts 3%

GODSPELL - The Players Centre 1%

BLACK PEARL SINGS - Florida Studio Theatre 1%

FOOTLOOSE - Ssw 0%



Best New Play Or Musical

BENIGN HUMOR - Fed's Backyard Theater 28%

APPLE TREES AND ADAM'S EVE - Fed's Backyard Theater 23%

CLOWNS LIKE ME - FSU/Asolo Conservatory 20%

BIG SEXY: THE FATS WALLER REVUE - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 11%

THE 70'S MORE THAN A DECADE - Florida Studio Theatre 7%

NETWORK - Florida Studio Theatre 4%

BABEL - Florida Studio Theatre 3%

THE LAST MATCH - Florida Studio Theatre 2%

VISIT JOE WHITEFEATHER - Florida Studio Theatre 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Mars Woelfel - LITTLE WOMEN - Rise Above Performing Arts 16%

Ada Jordan - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Fed's Backyard Theater 11%

Emma Mandzik - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Ovation Theatre Inc 11%

Novella Rose Marshall - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Fed's Backyard Theater 9%

Brian L. Boyd - GUYS AND DOLLS - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 6%

Tahlia Chinault - CHICAGO - Dingbat Theatre Project 5%

Kate Mobley-Tarpley - PIPPIN - Rise Above Performing Arts 5%

Annabelle Weber - BENIGN HUMOR - Fed's Backyard Theater 4%

Paige Alter - NEXT TO NORMAL - Manatee Performing Arts Center 4%

Iris Beaumier - CABARET - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 4%

Lincoln Clauss - CABARET - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 4%

Kate Mobley-Tarpley - FAME - Rise Above Performing Arts 3%

Emilee McKelvy - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Rise Above Performing Arts 3%

Brian F. Finnerty - Billy Flynn - CHICAGO - Dingbat Theatre Project 2%

Alan Chandler - CABARET - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 2%

Lauren Butterfield - NEXT TO NORMAL - Manatee Performing Arts Center 2%

Alice M Gatling - BLACK PEARL SINGS - Florida Studio Theatre 2%

Alex McLemore - PIPPIN - Rise Above Performing Arts 2%

Casey Yelesck - GODSPELL - The Players Centee 1%

Mars Woelfel - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Rise Above Performing Arts 1%

Rachel Moulton - BLACK PEARL SINGS - Florida Studio Theatre 1%

Cordell Cole - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Florida Studio Theatre 1%

Christos Nicholoudis - NEXT TO NORMAL - Manatee Performing Arts Center 1%

Daniel Lauritzson - NEXT TO NORMAL - Manatee Performing Arts Center 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Alex McLemore - LITTLE WOMEN - Rise Above Performing Arts 30%

Sophia Cavalluzzi - APPLE TREES AND ADAM'S EVE - Fed's Backyard Theater 13%

Ibukun Omotowa - STICK FLY - FSU/Asolo Conservatory 10%

Trezure Coles - STICK FLY - FSU/Asolo Conservatory 8%

Scott Ehrenpreis - CLOWNS LIKE ME - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 7%

Erin O'Connor - THE INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 5%

Jordan Rich - AN INSPECTOR CALLS - FSU/Asolo Conservatory 5%

Sharon Pearlman - SENSE & SENSIBILITY - FSU/Asolo Conservatory 4%

Evan Stevens - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 3%

Rebecca Rose Mims - SENSE & SENSIBILITY - FSU/Asolo Conservatory 3%

Sheffield Chastain - NETWORK - Florida Studio Theatre 3%

Christian Douglass - SILENT SKY - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 3%

Mikhail Roberts - AN INSPECTOR CALLS - FSU/Asolo Conservatory 2%

Amy Bodnar - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Florida Studio Theatre 2%

Macaria Chaparro Martinez - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - FSU/Asolo Conservatory 1%

Lucy Lavely - THE LAST MATCH - Florida Studio Theatre 1%

Michael Perrie Jr. - THE LAST MATCH - Florida Studio Theatre 1%



Best Play

FLYIN' WEST - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 14%

STICK FLY - FSU/Asolo Conservatory 12%

CLOWNS LIKE ME - Asolo/Cook Theatre 10%

AN INSPECTOR CALLS - FSU/Asolo Conservatory 9%

SENSE & SENSIBILITY - FSU/Asolo Conservatory 8%

THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 8%

CHICKEN 'N' BISCUITS - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 6%

INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 6%

SILENT SKY - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 6%

OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 5%

SHEAR MADNESS - Florida Studio Theatre 4%

NETWORK - Florida Studio Theatre 3%

LOVE'S LABOR'S LOST - FSU/Asolo Conservatory 3%

BLACK PEARL SINGS - Florida Studio Theatre 2%

THE LAST MATCH - Florida Studio Theatre 1%

VISIT JOE WHITEFEATHER - Florida Studio Theatre 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jim Crawford - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Fed's Backyard Theater 33%

Alex McLemore - LITTLE WOMEN - Rise Above Performing Arts 14%

Tijana Bjelajac - CABARET - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 9%

Donna & Mark Buckalter - FLYIN' WEST - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 7%

Michael Hoover - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 7%

Scott Ehrenpreis - CLOWNS LIKE ME - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 6%

Gretchen Beaumier - CHICAGO - Dingbat Theatre Project 5%

Chris McVicker - AN INSPECTOR CALLS - FSU/Asolo Conservatory 3%

Riw Rakkulchon - THE INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 3%

Adam Koch - THREE MUSKETEERS - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 3%

Isabel A. Curley Clay & Moriah Curley-Clay - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Florida Studio Theatre 3%

Milagros Ponce de Leon - SILENT SKY - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 3%

Isabel A. Curley Clay & Moriah Curley-Clay - SHEAR MADNESS - Florida Studio Theatre 2%

Alex Price - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Florida Studio Theatre 1%

Isabel A. Curley Clay & Moriah Curley-Clay - BLACK PEARL SINGS - Florida Studio Theatre 1%

Isabel A. Curley Clay & Moriah Curley-Clay - NETWORK - Florida Studio Theatre 1%

Isabel A. Curley Clay & Moriah Curley-Clay - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Florida Studio Theatre 0%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Liam DeMaio - BENIGN HUMOR - Fed's Backyard Theater 24%

Brian Chinn - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Rise Above Performing Arts 15%

Alex McLemore - LITTLE WOMEN - Rise Above Performing Arts 13%

Patrick Russini - DREAMGIRLS - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 10%

Ken Travis - CABARET - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 8%

Justin Stasiw - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 8%

Thom Korp - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Florida Studio Theatre 5%

Alex Pinchin - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - FSU/Asolo Conservatory 4%

Matthew T. Parker - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 4%

SHARATH PATEL - INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 3%

Thom Korp - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Florida Studio Theatre 2%

Andre Pluess - SILENT SKY - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 1%

Louis Vetter Torres - BLACK PEARL SINGS - Florida Studio Theatre 1%

Louis Vetter Torres - THE LAST MATCH - Florida Studio Theatre 1%

Thom Korp - NETWORK - Florida Studio Theatre 1%

Thom Korp - SHEAR MADNESS - Florida Studio Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Yaira Spears - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Fed's Backyard Theater 15%

Kiera Woelfel - 13 THE MUSICAL - Rise Above Performing Arts 12%

Kyle Ramon - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Fed's Backyard Theater 10%

Amanda Heisey - Velma Kelly - CHICAGO - Dingbat Theatre Project 6%

Ariel Blue - BIG SEXY: THE FATS WALLER REVUE - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 6%

Caroline Russel - LITTLE WOMEN - Rise Above Performing Arts 5%

Nicole Parisi - BENIGN HUMOR - Fed's Backyard Theater 5%

Novella Rose Marshall - PIPPIN - Rise Above Performing Arts 4%

Christian Douglass - CABARET - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 4%

Dave Springer - NEXT TO NORMAL - Manatee Performing Arts Center 4%

Aaron De Jesus - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 3%

Tristan Horta - NEXT TO NORMAL - Manatee Performing Arts Center 3%

Mark Eichorn - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Manatee Performing Arts Center 3%

Alex McLemore - LITTLE WOMEN - Rise Above Performing Arts 3%

Kasey Morgan - RENT - Rise Above Performing Arts 2%

Tayla Wright - 13 THE MUSICAL - Rise Above Performing Arts 2%

Brian Kim McCormick - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 2%

Stevie Romero - RENT - Rise Above Performing Arts 1%

Brianna Connelly - LITTLE WOMEN - Rise Above Performing Arts 1%

Charlie Tingen - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Florida Studio Theatre 1%

C. Mingo Long - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 1%

Kelly Lester - CABARET - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 1%

Kraig Swartz - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Florida Studio Theatre 1%

Leena Jarrar - LITTLE WOMEN - Rise Above Performing Arts 1%

Alan Chandler - CABARET - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Jackson Carney - APPLE TREES AND ADAM'S EVE - Fed's Backyard Theater 20%

Aurora Newcomb - APPLE TREES AND ADAM'S EVE - Fed's Backyard Theater 18%

Willa Carpenter - THE INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 7%

Trezure Coles - SENSE & SENSIBILITY - FSU/Asolo Conservatory 6%

Zoya Martin - SILENT SKY - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 6%

Suzanne Grodner - THE INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 4%

Sharon Pearlman - LOVE'S LABOR'S LOST - FSU/Asolo Conservatory 4%

Brielle Rivera Headrington - AN INSPECTOR CALLS - FSU/Asolo Conservatory 4%

Jay Russell - INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 4%

Trezure Coles - STICK FLY - FSU/Asolo Conservatory 3%

Mikhail Roberts - LOVE'S LABOR'S LOST - FSU/Asolo Conservatory 3%

Brooke Turner - AN INSPECTOR CALLS - FSU/Asolo Conservatory 3%

Erin O'Connor - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 2%

Rueben Wakefield - STICK FLY - FSU/Asolo Conservatory 2%

Imani Williams - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 2%

Jay Russell - THREE MUSKETEERS - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 1%

Peter Raymondo - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 1%

Rod Brogan - NETWORK - Florida Studio Theatre 1%

Jerald Wheat - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 1%

Ellie Mooney - VISIT JOE WHITEFEATHER - Florida Studio Theatre 1%

Dreea Kay Baudy - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 1%

Mark Rose - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 1%

Deysha Nelson - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Florida Studio Theatre 1%

Jason Pintar - NETWORK - Florida Studio Theatre 1%

Carly Zien - NETWORK - Florida Studio Theatre 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

NEWSIES - Rise Above Performing Arts 16%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Rise Above Performing Arts 11%

HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Ovation Theatre Inc 10%

THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 10%

LITTLE WOMEN - Rise Above Performing Arts 8%

13 THE MUSICAL - Rise Above Performing Arts 8%

FAME THE MUSICAL - Stage of Discovery/Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 7%

CHICAGO - Ovation Theatre Inc 6%

ELF - THE MUSICAL - Ovation Theatre inc 5%

PIPPIN - Rise Above Performing Arts 5%

SEARCHING FOR ITHACA - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 5%

CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Florida Studio Theatre 2%

THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Florida Studio Theatre 2%

THE ODYSSEY - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep) 2%

DECK THE HALLS - Florida Studio Theatre 1%

OFF THE CHARTS! - Florida Studio Theatre 1%

