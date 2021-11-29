Jefferson Starship Will Perform In Sarasota On New Year's Eve

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall is thrilled to welcome Jefferson Starship for the band's Sarasota show on Friday, December 31 at 8 p.m.

Jefferson Starship is one of the most successful arena rock groups of the 70's and 80's. The group has earned three platinum and eight gold records and has numerous Top 40 singles including "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now," "We Built This City," "Sara," and "Jane."

As they approach their 50th anniversary, Jefferson Starship continues to bring audiences to their feet with the Mother of the Sun Tour.

In addition to original member David Freiberg, the band includes drummer Donny Baldwin (whose Jefferson Starship roots go back to 1982), keyboardist Chris Smith (who joined in 1998), guitarist Jude Gold (who joined in 2012), and singer and guitarist Cathy Richardson who joined in 2008, after founding member Paul Kantner saw her tour with Big Brother and the Holding Company.

Tickets range from $37-$97 and can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by phone at 941-263-6799, or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All other single tickets for the Van Wezel's 2021-2022 season are on sale now. For the latest Safety Protocols, visit the Van Wezel's Safety Page. Protocols will be revisited and revised as circumstances develop.