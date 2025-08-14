Interview: Mary Bensel Talks 2025-2026 Season at Van Wezel

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Last year when we last met up with Mary Benzel, Executive Director at Van Wezel, Sarasota had just gone through a couple of terrible storms, with the Van Wezel having been tragically affected by the flooding. Talking to her now one would never guess what she just went through, not less than a year ago. It's truly remarkable how strong and resilient she is, carrying herself with grace and composure despite the challenges she has faced. Mary, a woman who truly embodies the saying "The Show must go on," is filled with excitement as she eagerly discusses all the amazing events planned for the upcoming 2025-2026 season at the Van Wezel. This year promises to be truly spectacular, with a lineup that is sure to dazzle audiences and create unforgettable memories for all who attend.

From Neil Diamond's inspiring journey in the acclaimed production "A Beautiful Noise" to Michael Jackson's unparalleled legacy depicted in "MJ," and Tina Turner's remarkable story in "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical," this season offers a rich tapestry of musical experiences for every soul to savor. The melodies are sure to transport you to different eras; each filled with its own magic and allure.

Van Wezel, recognizing the disappointment of missing the holiday season last year due to damage to the theater, is now devoted to making up for that lost time by hosting a total of 14 heartwarming holiday shows. Beginning the festivities in mid-November with the delightful performance of "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical", the theatre aims to set the stage for a season filled with magical moments. Followed by captivating shows like the Beatles Christmas Tribute (RAIN), Sarah Brightman's Winter Symphony, Never Ending 90’s Christmas, Cirque's Musica Holiday Show, timeless favorites such as "A Christmas Carol", and the beloved classic "The Nutcracker", just to name a few, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Concluding the holiday celebrations on December 30th is the cherished "Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert", a beloved Sarasota tradition for the last 25 years, promising a festive finale to the season.

Neil Berg's shows have always been a beloved tradition that bring joy and entertainment to Sarasota. This year, the Van Wezel will be hosting three of his remarkable shows: "100 Years of Hollywood", "50 Years of Rock'n'Roll", and "116 Years of Broadway". If you haven't had the pleasure of experiencing one of Neil's shows yet, this year presents a perfect opportunity to do so. Neil Berg, with his immense talent and personal connection to Sarasota, curates an unforgettable experience featuring a talented cast of Broadway and Rock singers. Throughout the shows, Neil shares heartfelt anecdotes from his illustrious career sprinkled with well-beloved songs.

Mary has been intentional about curating a wide range of offerings, catering to diverse tastes and interests. From Jazz to Opera, Classical to Rock, there is indeed something for everyone to enjoy Mary proudly emphasizes the inclusivity of the lineup, ensuring that kids of all ages and Dance Enthusiasts alike will find something to delight in.

The Broadway Series features a selection of popular shows such as "The Book of Mormon," "Some Like it Hot," and "Mark Twain Tonight". Additionally, the upcoming performances from acclaimed artists like Renee Fleming, Chris Botti, Joe Bonamassa, and "Blue Man Group" further enhance the excitement for the forthcoming season at Van Wezel. Get ready for a season filled with countless and captivating performances that are sure to leave a lasting memory.

Tickets for all shows are available for purchase now. Subscriptions and packages range from all shows, to picking and choosing your favorites. Subscriptions | Van Wezel Performing Art Hal