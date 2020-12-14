Illusionist Reza Kicks Off First Performance On Van Wezel's Main Stage Since March 2020

The Van Wezel has announced the first show on the main stage since its March 2020 closure. World-class entertainer and illusionist Reza will bring his rock concert style show, "Edge of Illusion," to a socially distanced audience at the Hall on Monday, January 25, 2021 at 7 p.m. Tickets for this Sarasota premiere event are on sale now. The box office has reseated current ticketholders to better accommodate social distancing, and box office personnel are actively reaching out to patrons regarding any changes in seating. Seats for this performance are currently only being sold in pairs.

"It is a great day when I can finally look forward to seeing guests in the main hall. When I watched Paul Anka's show this past March, I truly did not know how long it would be before I could experience live theater with our beloved community again. What better way to kick off a new year than with an electrifying evening of magic? A number of theatres in the state have already opened their stages, and we speak with them to work on best practices. Our box office has worked diligently to reseat patrons, and we can't wait to see this event come to life. Even though procedures and seating may look a little different than they have in the past, I am counting down the days to share this experience with you," says Mary Bensel, Executive Director.

Young and fresh, Reza's new show, "Edge of Illusion," has earned various awards including "Magician of the Year." Reza is intriguing, engaging and captivating. His tour transports concert level lighting & production merged with the most incredible cutting-edge magic in existence today. Audiences can expect to witness such mega illusions as passing through the spinning blades of an industrial fan, a record-breaking recreation of Houdini's most famous stunt, and the appearance of a real helicopter - live on stage! Reza's has appeared on popular reality shows in 31 countries, including appearances on A&E's Duck Dynasty and The CW's Penn & Teller: Fool Us. To learn more, visit http://www.RezaLive.com.

Patrons will be contacted the week of the show with specific safety protocols and any pertinent information regarding their experience at this performance. This show is sponsored by WEDU.

For any questions, patrons can contact the box office at (941) 263-6799, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Future updates can be obtained from the Van Wezel's website and social media accounts.