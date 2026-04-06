Hit Improv Acts Will Return To Florida Studio Theatre

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Florida Studio Theatre (FST) will keep the laughter going this summer with a full lineup of improv featuring returning favorites from last year's Sarasota Improv Festival alongside beloved productions from FST Improv, beginning April 24, 2026.

The season kicks off with last year's festival headliner, S@!#zprobe, and continues with performances by acclaimed guest companies and FST's resident improv ensemble. The Sarasota Improv Festival, founded in 2009 by FST Managing Director Rebecca Hopkins, will take a hiatus this year due to the construction of the McGillicuddy Arts Plaza and the expansion of FST. Usually in July, the Improv Festival brings in top groups from around the world.

Sarasota audiences will still get a taste of top improv talent this summer. Expected returning Improv Festival fan favorites include S@!#zprobe from New York City, Forgotten Broadway from Orlando, and Dad's Garage from Atlanta, Georgia.

“Even though the festival is taking a pause this year, improv remains a vital and joyful part of what we do at FST,” says Hopkins. “We're thrilled to welcome back some of the standout artists audiences loved from last year's festival while continuing to showcase the incredible talent of our FST Improv performers. This lineup keeps the spirit of the improv alive all summer long – and we're already developing exciting surprises for the return of the Sarasota Improv Fest in 2027.”

The season kicks off with S@!#zprobe, the group that captivated audiences as the 2025 Improv Festival headliner, with shows in FST's Keating Theatre April 24-25. Their signature performance features a fully improvised musical created entirely on the spot, accompanied by a live band that also improvises the music in real time.

Each performance begins with a single audience suggestion: the title of a musical that doesn't yet exist. From there, the cast, band, and that night's special guest invent a completely original show, making every performance a one-night-only theatrical premiere. Local audiences may recognize one returning guest: ABC7's Joey Panek, who appeared in last year's improvised musical “Coldplay Caper,” will join the cast again for one of this season's performances.

Additional guest artists include Orlando's improvisational troupe Forgotten Broadway, onstage July 31 and August 1 in Bowne's Lab. These talented performers use audience suggestions to create legendary “forgotten” Broadway stars, shows, and tunes in a completely improvised revue. Also performing in Bowne's Lab September 25-26 is Dad's Garage from Atlanta, one of the country's most celebrated comedy theatres, offering one-of-a-kind performances with a variety of renowned performers.

Alongside these visiting artists, audiences can also enjoy several Popular Productions from FST Improv, including the fan-favorite Comedy Lottery, where twelve lucky audience members determine the improvisers' fates by selecting that night's lineup of games. On July 4, Freedom! The Musical offers a one-night-only patriotic musical created entirely on the spot. The season closes with Out of Bounds, a fast-paced, audience-driven improv showdown where two teams of improvisers battle for the biggest laughs.

S@!#zprobe will also lead three workshops: Musical Improv for Beginners, Inside S@!#zprobe: Advanced Musical Improv, and Non-Musical Improv: Scene, Game, and Character. Comedy lovers looking to expand their skills and gain confidence can sign up for these classes, running April 21-23.

“I'm calling it the special summer of guests! We look forward to the festival all year and I'm so excited that this season we're able to spread it across the entire summer,” says Sarah Durham, FST's Associate Director of Improv. “It's more opportunities to see some incredible performances and take classes from some of the best improv groups in the country!”

Together, the season offers months of spontaneous storytelling, musical comedy, and audience-driven hilarity. Tickets for performances and workshops are now available at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or by calling (941) 366-9000.