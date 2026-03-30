THREE PIANOS Extends at Florida Studio Theatre For a Final Time

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Florida Studio Theatre has announced that the cabaret production Three Pianos has been extended one final time through April 26, 2026, in FST's Goldstein Cabaret. Created by Rebecca Hopkins, Richard Hopkins, and Sarah Durham, with musical arrangements by Jim Prosser, this high-energy show celebrates revolutionary keyboard classics and the bold artists who redefined popular music from behind the piano.

From Billy Joel to Alicia Keys, Ray Charles to Freddie Mercury, Three Pianos celebrates the piano legends who refused to play by the rules. These artists weren't cookie-cutter rock stars: they were rebels, romantics, and risk-takers who reshaped the sound of popular music. Featuring timeless favorites like “Crocodile Rock,” “Just the Way You Are,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “I'm Still Standing,” and “Beautiful,” this cabaret reminds audiences to follow their own tune.

“The music industry has changed so much over time and these days, it can be hard to find artists who truly sing from the heart,” explains musician Devin McDuffy. “The setlist of Three Pianos really highlights iconic artists through the decades who have found a way to use their art as a direct connection to their soul as well as a vehicle to spread joy, love, and change. My goal as an artist has always been to use music as a method to connect with people.”

Bringing these upbeat tunes to the Goldstein Cabaret are Claire-Frances Sullivan (FST debut), Eddie Weaver (The '70s: More Than a Decade, Cinderella, The Wanderers), Jared Svoboda (FST debut), and Devin McDuffy (FST debut).

“This music is a love of my life,” says musician Jared Svoboda. “It's such an honor to be able to sit down and work on it with such a wonderful ensemble of humans.”

The creative team includes Catherine Randazzo (Director), John Bronston (Music Direction), Jim Prosser, Nathaniel Beliveau (Music), Andrew Gray (Lighting & Scenic Design), Nicholas Christensen (Sound Design), Madison Queen (Costume Design), Leigh Womack (Sound & Light Board Operator), Allison Hannon (Projections Designer), and Sage Brown (Stage Manager).

Get swept away in the anthemic joy of Three Pianos, extended for a final time through April 26, 2026. Single tickets start at $37.