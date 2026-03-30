The Sarasota Concert Association Reveals 2026–27 Great Performers Series

🎭 NEW! Sarasota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sarasota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Sarasota Concert Association has announced its 2026–27 season, marking the organization’s 82nd season. The season highlights five pianists and violinist Midori, along with appearances by internationally renowned ensembles including the Takács Quartet, Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, Lucerne Festival Strings, and The Cleveland Orchestra. Performances will take place at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall and Riverview Performing Arts Center, with two special holiday events at the Sarasota Opera House.

The Great Performers Series opens with Sarasota favorite, the Grammy Award-winning Takács Quartet, on January 16, 2027 at Riverview Performing Arts Center, joined by internationally acclaimed pianist Jeremy Denk. Their program includes Franck’s Piano Quintet, Mozart’s Quartet K. 590, and Mendelssohn’s Quartet, Op. 80.

On February 3, 2027, rising star Aristo Sham, Gold Medalist of the 2025 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, will make his Sarasota Concert Association debut at Riverview Performing Arts Center. His recital program features Beethoven’s Piano Sonatas Nos. 13 and 14, Rachmaninoff’s Six Moments Musicaux, and Chopin’s Impromptus Nos. 1–3 and the Fantaisie-Impromptu.

The celebrated Orpheus Chamber Orchestra performs at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on February 15, 2027, with internationally acclaimed British pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason as soloist. The program includes selections from Handel’s Water Music, Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 27, a newly commissioned work by Katie Jenkins, and Haydn’s Symphony No. 91.

Internationally-acclaimed violinist Midori joins the Lucerne Festival Strings for a special matinee performance on February 28, 2027, at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. The program features Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto as well as Beethoven’s Symphony No. 2.

The season concludes with a matinee performance by The Cleveland Orchestra on March 14, 2027, at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. Conducted by Semyon Bychkov and featuring pianist Alexandre Kantorov, the program includes Britten’s Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra, Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, and Elgar’s Enigma Variations.

In addition to the Great Performers Series, SCA will present two holiday events at the Sarasota Opera House: Internationally-acclaimed pianist Daniil Trifonov performs a recital on December 1, 2026, and Grammy Award-winning vocal ensemble Chanticleer presents their Holiday Concert on December 2, 2026.

Subscriptions are on sale now for the 5-concert Great Performers Series. For more information and to subscribe, visit or call 941-966-6161.

SPECIAL EVENTS

PIANIST DANIIL TRIFINOV IN RECITAL

Tuesday, December 1, 2026 at 7:30 pm

Sarasota Opera House

Grammy-Award-winning pianist Daniil Trifonov has made a spectacular ascent of the classical music world, as a solo artist, as well as a champion of concerto and chamber music repertoire. Combining consummate technique with rare sensitivity and depth, his performances are a perpetual display of astounding virtuosity and lyrical intensity.

CHANTICLEER HOLIDAY CONCERT

Wednesday, December 2, 2026 at 7:30 pm

Sarasota Opera House

The Grammy Award-winning vocal ensemble, Chanticleer, is known around the world for its wide-ranging repertoire and dazzling virtuosity. One of the most prolific recording and touring ensembles in the world, Chanticleer has sold more than a million recordings. Back by popular demand, Chanticleer returns to Sarasota to perform an all-new program of Renaissance classics and holiday favorites.

GREAT PERFORMERS SERIES

TAKÁCS QUARTET with JEREMY DENK, piano

Saturday, January 16, 2027 – 7:30 pm

Riverview Performing Arts Center

A favorite of Sarasota audiences, the Grammy Award-winning Takács Quartet kicks off the Great Performers Series with internationally-acclaimed pianist Jeremy Denk, performing Franck’s Piano Quintet, Mozart’s Quartet K. 590, and Mendelssohn’s Quartet, Op. 80.

ARISTO SHAM, piano

Wednesday, February 3, 2027 – 7:30 pm

Riverview Performing Arts Center

2025 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition Gold Medal winner and already in demand worldwide, Aristo Sham performs Beethoven’s Sonatas Nos. 13 and 14, Rachmaninoff’s Six Moments Musicaux and Chopin’s Impromptus Nos. 1, 2, 3 and Fantasie Impromptu.

ORPHEUS CHAMBER ORCHESTRA

Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano

Monday, February 15, 2027 – 7:30 pm

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

In a unique collaboration, internationally acclaimed British pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason and the renowned Orpheus Chamber Orchestra perform selections from Handel’s “Water Music” Suite, Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 27, and Haydn’s Symphony No. 91.

MIDORI with LUCERNE FESTIVAL STRINGS

Sunday, February 28, 2027 – 2:00 pm (Matinee)

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Since age 11, Midori has performed with virtually every major orchestra in the world, and is known for her uncompromising artistry. She joins Switzerland’s famed Lucerne Festival Strings ensemble to perform Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto. The program also includes Beethoven’s Symphony No. 2.

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Semyon Bychkov, conductor

Alexandre Kantorov, piano

Sunday, March 14, 2027 – 2:00 pm (Matinee)

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Described by Gramaphone as a “fire-breathing virtuoso with poetic charm” International Tchaikovsky Competition winner Alexandre Kantorow joins the Orchestra for Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini. The program includes Britten’s Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra, and Elgar’s Enigma Variations.