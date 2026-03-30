Sarasota Opera Will Host Opera At The Bay Screenings This April and May

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Area residents and visitors can once again enjoy Sarasota Opera productions outdoors as Sarasota Opera and The Bay partner to present Opera at The Bay, a free series of recorded opera screenings at The Bay Park in downtown Sarasota. This exclusive series takes place on three consecutive Saturday evenings in April and May.

Opera at The Bay brings Sarasota Opera's 2026 Winter Festival to the bayfront through large-screen presentations with English surtitles, offering audiences the chance to experience these world-class productions in a relaxed and welcoming open-air setting. All screenings are free, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to ensure a comfortable seat on the green space. Register for one or more of the screenings at:

Opera at The Bay: La bohème

Saturday, April 18, 2026 | 7:00–8:45 p.m.

Puccini's beloved opera explores poetry, poverty, and passion in 1830s Paris. The story follows the poor embroideress Mimì and the poet Rodolfo as they navigate love, friendship, and heartbreak in the Latin Quarter. One of the most performed operas in the repertoire, La bohème is a timeless portrait of youthful hope and tragic romance. Note: This screening will be preceded by a special live performance by the Sarasota Youth Opera, who performed on the main stage as part of the chorus in La bohème.

Register: Opera at The Bay: La bohème Tickets, Saturday, Apr 18 from 7 pm to 8:45 pm

Opera at The Bay: The Merry Widow

Saturday, April 25, 2026 | 7:00–8:55 p.m.

Franz Lehár's sparkling operetta unfolds amid money, mischief, and matchmaking in 1905 Parisian high society. The wealthy widow Hanna Glawari becomes the focus of eager aristocratic suitors, but when her past love unexpectedly reappears, comedic complications and elegant ballrooms intertwine with some of operetta's most unforgettable melodies.

Register: Opera at The Bay: The Merry Widow Tickets, Saturday, Apr 25 from 7 pm to 8:55 pm

Opera at The Bay: Il trovatore

Saturday, May 2, 2026 | 7:05–9:30 p.m.

Verdi's dramatic masterpiece is filled with serenades, sieges, and family secrets in 15th-century Spain. Count di Luna's quest for vengeance, fueled by a mysterious childhood event, entangles the fates of Leonora, Manrico, and Azucena in one of opera's most gripping and passionate works.

Register: Opera at The Bay Finale: Il trovatore Tickets, Saturday, May 2 from 7:05 pm to 9:35 pm

“We're excited to build on the success of our partnership with The Bay again this year, bringing world-class opera to Sarasota in an unforgettable setting,” said Richard Russell, Sarasota Opera's General Director. “Sharing opera in such a beautiful, open-air space allows us to welcome new audiences while delighting longtime supporters. We invite the community to come experience opera at The Bay.”

“Partnering again with Sarasota Opera — one of the region's premier cultural institutions — allows professionally filmed performances from this recent season to be shared with the entire community, free of charge,” says A.G. Lafley, CEO of Bay Park Conservancy. “‘Opera at The Bay' reflects the park's ‘One Park for All' promise by providing high-quality, accessible experiences for everyone.”

Participants who register for and attend a screening will be entered into a raffle to win a set of free tickets to an upcoming opera performance during the 2026/27 Opera Festival. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Limited amphitheater seating is available; guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free parking is available across the site. The Bay is located at 1055 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota. Click here for a parking map.