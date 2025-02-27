HAVE YOU MET JANE GOODALL AND HER MOTHER? Special Events Announced At Ensemble Studio Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Three Saturday post-show panel discussions on the scientific, historical, and cultural context have been announced for the world premiere comedy, HAVE YOU MET JANE GOODALL AND HER MOTHER? by Michael Walek, which will begin performances on March 5. EST will also host an LGBTQ+ Affinity Night and an ASL-Interpreted performance during the run.

The Tanzanian government allowed Jane Goodall to study chimpanzees in the wild under one condition - she must bring a chaperone. So, Jane invited her mother.

Directed by the Program Director of the EST/Sloan Project and EST Member Artist Linsay Firman and written by Walek, an alumni of the theatre's Youngblood playwrights collective, the cast will feature Brittany K. Allen, Jordan Donaldson, Kristin Griffith, Tommy Heleringer, and Rami Margron.

The play is commissioned and developed through the EST/Sloan Project, which is celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the partnership between EST and The Alfred P. Sloan Foundation this season. It received an EST/Sloan Project new play commission in 2018 and has been developed, workshopped, and presented in the First Light festival on its journey toward getting a full production.

The world premiere will feature scenic design by Tanya Orellana; costume design by Suzanne Chesney; lighting design by Reza Behjat; sound design by Kathy Ruvuna; props design by Thomas Jenkeleit, and puppet design by Lake Simons. Pamela Salling will be Production Stage Manager and Clarissa Mota will be Assistant Stage Manager. Casting was handled by Calleri Jensen Davis.

HAVE YOU MET JANE GOODALL AND HER MOTHER? runs March 5-30 with performances Wednesday through Monday. Tickets are $30 for general admission, $40 for reserved seating, and $25 for students and seniors. $20 early bird pricing for all performances is available through March 4. Ensemble Studio Theatre (EST) is located at 545 West 52nd Street. For more information, visit www.estnyc.org.

PANEL DISCUSSIONS:

Saturday, March 15 at 2pm

Robert Krulwich - Radio and television journalist, former co-host of Radiolab

Jill Rosenthal - an Associate Professor of History at Hunter College and expert on the politics and culture of Tanzania in the 1960s.

Saturday, March 22 at 2pm

Sergio Almécija - a Research Scientist of Biological Anthropology at the American Museum of Natural History

Marina Cords - Professor of Ecology, Evolution, and Environmental Biology, & Professor of Anthropology at Columbia University, head of the New York Consortium in Evolutionary Primatology

Saturday, March 29 at 2pm, co-produced with the Secret Science Club

Zarin Machanda - Assistant Professor of Anthropology specializing in primatology at Tufts University

Stephanie A. Poindexter - Assistant Professor of Anthropology specializing in primatology at Buffalo University

OTHER SPECIAL NIGHTS:

LGBTQ+ Affinity Night - Thursday, March 20, 7pm

Special affinity space performance, with flexible pricing and post-show drinks and music at Bar Nine in Hell's Kitchen

ASL-Interpreted Performance - Thursday, March 27, 7pm

Interpretation will be provided by Inclusive Communication Services

