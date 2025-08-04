Florida Studio Theatre to Hold Annual Fundraising Event in March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Florida Studio Theatre's annual fundraising event, The Shindig, will take place on Monday, March 2, 2026.

This festive evening will transform FST's Hegner Theatre Wing into a vibrant celebration featuring a cocktail reception, special performances, meaningful presentations, and a catered, seated dinner.

During the Shindig, FST will present the esteemed Spelman Award. Named in honor of Florida Studio Theatre's founding Artistic Director, Jon Spelman, the Spelman Award is presented to a foundation or an individual who has demonstrated extraordinary leadership by providing FST with mentorship, financial, and/or in-kind support. Mark your calendars and stay tuned for more details from FST!