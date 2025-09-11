Florida Studio Theatre Will Open Winter Cabaret Season With FEELING GOOD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Florida Studio Theatre will launch its 2025–26 Winter Cabaret Season with Feeling Good, an original revue created by Rebecca Hopkins and Richard Hopkins with musical arrangements by Jim Prosser. Previews will begin September 24, with an official opening on September 26. Performances will run through February 8, 2026, in FST’s Court Cabaret.

Feeling Good is a stylish celebration of the modern crooner sound, blending the timeless charm of artists like Frank Sinatra with the flair of contemporary voices such as Michael Bublé and Lady Gaga. Audiences can expect swingin’ favorites including “Come Fly With Me” and “It Had to Be You,” contemporary hits like “Home” and “Moondance,” and cheeky classics such as “Stuff Like That There” and “Me and Mrs. Jones.”

Directed by FST Associate Producer Catherine Randazzo, the production will feature Haley K. Clay, Andrew Leggieri, and Russell Mernagh in their FST debuts. They will be joined by Christian “CC” Allen on drums and Jim Prosser on piano. The creative team includes Catherine Randazzo (director/Costume Designer), Nathaniel Beliveau (music direction), Ben Liebert (choreography), Andrew Gray (lighting and scenic design), Nicholas Christensen (sound design), and Kate Johnson (stage manager/sound and light board operator).

Ticket Information

Feeling Good will run September 24, 2025–February 8, 2026, in FST’s Court Cabaret, with previews on September 24 and 25 and opening night on September 26. Single tickets start at $37. The revue is part of FST’s three-show Winter Cabaret subscription, which also includes Three Pianos and One Hit Wonders. Subscriptions are on sale now for as little as $59. For more information, visit floridastudiotheatre.org or call (941) 366-9000.