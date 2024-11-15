Florida Studio Theatre Presents Regional Premiere of THE HEART SELLERS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Florida Studio Theatre will present the regional premiere of The Heart Sellers, a heartwarming comedy by award-winning playwright Lloyd Suh, known for his insightful and often humorous portrayals of the Asian American experience. Directed by Kate Alexander, The Heart Sellers opens in FST's Keating Theatre on December 13, 2024, with previews beginning December 11. This new work follows the story of Jane and Luna, whose chance meeting leads to a transformative friendship.

Set on Thanksgiving Day, 1973, The Heart Sellers follows Jane and Luna, two recent Asian immigrants who bond over the shared experience of living far from home. As they navigate new lives in America with hardworking husbands often away, their casual encounter at a grocery store blossoms into a deep, lasting friendship. Through laughter, shared dreams, and the challenges of adjusting to a new country, they imagine a brighter, more independent future.

"We are honored to bring The Heart Sellers to Florida Studio Theatre," said Kate Alexander, Director of The Heart Sellers. "Lloyd Suh's work beautifully captures the humanity and humor of people striving to find their place in the world. As a second-generation Greek American raised in a bilingual household, I find this play resonates deeply with the strength and resilience of the immigrant experience. It's a powerful reminder that friendship and connection offer hope and the strength to forge a new identity in an uncertain world — as Americans."

Alexander, FST's Associate Director At-Large and founder of the FST Theatre School, is celebrated for her unique approach to actor training and impactful directorial work. She has directed numerous acclaimed FST productions, including What the Constitution Means to Me, Bright Star, The Legend of Georgia McBride, and Black Pearl Sings! Alexander is also a celebrated actress with roles in productions like Edward Albee's The Goat and Golda's Balcony. Her honors include the Woman of Light Award and the Suncoast Woman of Action Award. She founded FST's Blue Butterfly Theatre Program for teens coping with grief and co-authored The Animated Short, now in its second edition.

Suh's works, such as The Chinese Lady and Charles Francis Chan Jr.'s Exotic Oriental Murder Mystery, have been produced by institutions like The Public Theater and Ma-Yi Theater Company. Suh has received awards including the Steinberg Playwright Award and recognition from the Asian American Arts Alliance. As director of artistic programs at The Lark, Suh also champions emerging voices in theater. With The Heart Sellers, Suh finds humor and warmth in universal struggles while spotlighting often underrepresented experiences.

Starring in The Heart Sellers are Michelle Heera Kim as Jane and Rona Figueroa as Luna. Kim, an NYC-based Los Angeles native making her FST debut, has credits that include Off-Broadway's Somebody's Daughter and TV roles in The Best Man: The Final Chapters (Peacock) and Awkwafina is Nora from Queens (Comedy Central). Figueroa, also a first-time performer at FST, has appeared on Broadway in Miss Saigon and Les Miserables and in television's Madam Secretary and Elementary.

Alexander is joined by a talented creative team including, Axis Studios Design (Scenic Design), Anthony Tran (Costume Design), Andrew Gray (Lighting Design), Nicholas Christensen (Sound Design), Paul Meier (Dialect Coach), Emilia Ciotti Hernández (AEA Stage Manager) and Madison Harosky (Stage Manager Intern)

The Heart Sellers opens December 11, 2024, and runs through February 16, 2025, in the Keating Theatre as part of FST's four-show Winter Mainstage subscription package. With subscriptions starting at just $79, patrons can enjoy The Heart Sellers along with the award-winning musical Waitress, the drama The Cancellation of Lauren Fein, and the popular jukebox musical Jersey Boys.

For tickets and the full performance schedule, visit floridastudiotheatre.org or call the Box Office at (941) 366-9000.

Comments