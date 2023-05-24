FST's 2023 Summer Cabaret Series Opens With THE SURFER BOYS

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) kicks off its Summer Cabaret Series with The Surfer Boys, an energetic tribute to the music of The Beach Boys. Featuring such hits as “California Girls,” “Good Vibrations,” “Barbara Ann,” and “Surfin' USA,” The Surfer Boys is filled with the honey-tinged harmonies and unforgettable melodies that defined 1960s California and pop music. The Surfer Boys begins playing June 13 in FST's Goldstein Cabaret. Tickets are now on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or at 941.366.9000.

The Surfer Boys is part of a three-show subscription package. Also included in the Cabaret subscription package is Divas Three, a celebration of the great female vocalists from the '60s through the '90s, and Creedence Clearwater Remixed!, a rousing musical journey through the songbook of the pioneering country rock band. Subscriptions for all three Summer Cabaret shows can be purchased for as little as $49 at 941.366.9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.

The Surfer Boys was conceived and created by Brian Noonan, the same man behind Summer Cabaret favorite, The Jersey Tenors, last seen at FST in Summer 2022.

“We knew how intricate and difficult it would be to pull off such a task,” said Noonan of the decision to create a revue honoring the music of The Beach Boys. "They had this incredible five-part harmony, created by Brian Wilson. While we don't try to copy or mimic them, we want to complement what The Beach Boys meant to our society by creating great musical arrangements with our own creative stamp.”

Since debuting in 2014, The Surfer Boys has toured throughout the United States. Audiences across the country have called the charming Cabaret “Wonderful,” “Energetic,” and “Absolutely fantastic.”

Over the course of the show's nine-week run, six different performers will take FST's Goldstein Cabaret stage to bring The Beach Boys' iconic music to life. Joseph DePietro (The Phantom of the Opera, Broadway) and Michael Jayne Walker (RENT, Edinburgh Fringe Festival) will perform for the entire run. Kenneth Quinney Francoeur (The Wanderers, Florida Studio Theatre) and Bruno Vida (Jersey Boys, National Tour) will be part of the production from June 13 through July 16. J.D. Daw and Brandon Lambert, who both appeared in last summer's The Jersey Tenors: Part II, will return to FST to perform in this delightful music revue from July 18 through August 13, 2023.

FST's presentation of The Surfer Boys is sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, and the National Endowment for the Arts. The production is also supported by The Shubert Foundation, Sarasota County Tourist Development Tax Revenues, and The Exchange.