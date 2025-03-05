FST Closes Winter Mainstage With JERSEY BOYS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Florida Studio Theatre will conclude its 2024-25 Winter Mainstage Series with the Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical Jersey Boys. Written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music and lyrics by Bob Gaudio and Bob Crewe, this electrifying production chronicles the rise and fall of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, one of the most legendary groups in music history. Jersey Boys will run in FST's Gompertz Theatre, located in the Hegner Theatre Wing, with previews beginning March 26 and an official opening on March 28.

Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, from their humble beginnings in New Jersey to their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Featuring iconic hits like “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don't Cry,” “Walk Like a Man,” and “Can't Take My Eyes Off You,” this high-energy production reveals the band's journey to international stardom and the personal struggles that nearly tore them apart. Described as “thoroughly energetic,” “fast-paced,” and “entertaining” by Chicago Critic, Jersey Boys remains a must-see musical event.

"What makes Jersey Boys so special is that it's more than just a jukebox musical — it's a story of determination, artistic creation, and the American Dream," said Ben Liebert, the show's director and an FST Associate Artist. "These songs aren't just hits; they're pieces of history that shaped an era. Our cast brings a fresh energy to this legendary story, and I can't wait for audiences to experience it live."

Originally from New Jersey, Liebert's work as a director and choreographer includes FST's Waitress and The World Goes Round as well as productions like Into the Woods, The Producers, and Ordinary Days. As an actor, he has appeared on Broadway in Wicked, as well as in off-Broadway and regional productions of Fiddler on the Roof, Little Shop of Horrors, and Chicago.

Starring as Frankie Valli is Nicolas Fernandez*, a New York-based actor whose work includes Jersey Boys, Pete the Cat, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Mamma Mia! Rounding out The Four Seasons are Corey Greenan* (FST debut) as Tommy DeVito, Landon Zwick (FST debut) as Bob Gaudio, and Andrew Mauney* (The Soul Mates) as Nick Massi.

Joining them are Abby Goldfarb* (FST debut) as Mary Delgado & Others, Rachel Querreveld (FST debut) as Francine Valli & Others, Carey Blackburn (former FST Acting Apprentice) as Lorraine & Others, Kevin Shiu* (FST debut) as Hank/Norm & Others, Damon McToy* (FST debut) as Barry & Others, Matt Beary (FST debut) as Joe Pesci & Others, Alan Gillespie* (Network, European Cabaret) as Bob Crewe & Others, Dane Agostinis* (FST debut) as Gyp DeCarlo & Others, Kyle Montgomery* (FST debut) as Male Swing & Others, and Elana Valastro (FST debut) as Female Swing & Others/Dance Captain.

The Production Team includes Ben Liebert (Director/Choreographer), Nathaniel Beliveau (Music Director), Axis Studios Design (Scenic Design), Kathleen Geldard (Costume Design), Chelsea Allen (Assistant Costume Design & Wig Design), Ben Rawson (Lighting Design), Thom Korp (Sound & Projection Design), Shira Lebovich* (Stage Manager), Emilia Ciotti Hernandez* (Assistant Stage Manager), Madison Harosky (Stage Management Intern), and Amoreena Tillman (Stage Management Intern).

*Indicates members of the Actors' Equity Association (AEA), the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

Experience the magic of Jersey Boys from March 26 to May 25, 2025. Single tickets start at $49.

