DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER Extended at Florida Studio Theatre

By audience demand, Florida Studio Theatre is extending its laughter-packed production of Don't Dress for Dinner through Sunday, August 31, 2025, in the Gompertz Theatre. Written by Marc Camoletti and adapted by Robin Hawdon, this rapid-fire comedy is bursting with mistaken identities, romantic chaos, and high-stakes hilarity.

After its opening weekend, the production has earned glowing praise from critics and audiences alike. Total Theater calls Don't Dress for Dinner a “fast-paced” comedy filled with “frantic activities” and “abundant twists [that entertain].” Sarasota Magazine declares that “the action is fast and the lies are even faster” in this “impressive” play bursting with “farcical fun.” Audiences agree, with one member raving: “This play was amazing! And so very hilarious. I never laughed so hard in public before. It's definitely good enough to be seen more than once. Absolutely loved it.”

Don't Dress for Dinner begins with a perfect plan gone hilariously awry. Bernard has arranged a secret weekend with his mistress while his wife is away – complete with gourmet catering and a foolproof alibi provided by his Best Friend, Robert. But when Bernard's wife learns Robert is coming to visit, she decides to stick around for some mischief of her own. Before long, the plan unravels into a storm of surprise romances, double-crosses, and unexpected twists.

During an impressive 12-season tenure at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival, Rominger and her peers developed 42 new American plays and musicals, with many achieving successful runs at regional theatres nationwide. She most recently directed Shedding a Skin for FST's Stage III series.