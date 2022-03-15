Conservatory Announces Two Shows For 2022-2023 Season

The FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training, alongside Asolo Repertory Theatre, announced two shows for their 2022-2023 season today in a virtual event broadcast on asolorep.org.

The season opens in November with STICK FLY (Nov. 1-27, 2022), an enthralling comedy-drama by playwright Lydia Diamond. This moving, heartfelt play about family, class and cultural expectations follows an affluent Black American family as they spend a long weekend in their home on Martha's Vineyard.

The Conservatory will wrap up the season with William Shakespeare's first big hit, LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST (April 4-23, 2023). The classic comedy about the King of Navarre and his three courtiers who forswear the company of women is full of wit, romance, beautiful poetry and delightful characters.

Two additional shows, set to open in January and February of 2023, will round out the season and will be selected by the new Conservatory Director, once appointed, following Greg Leaming's retirement in June of 2022.

"It has been a great pleasure leading the FSU/Asolo Conservatory, and I'm immensely proud of the progress our students have made and the quality of the productions we've staged during my long tenure," said Leaming. "I'm excited for a new director to come in, and I think it's important to allow that person to make the ultimate decision of what the remaining two plays of this dynamic season should be. In the tradition of the program, I can guarantee they'll be chosen with special care for our second year actors and specifically tailored to their skills."

Subscriptions for the four-play season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at Asolo Rep's Box Office at 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, by phone at 941.351.8000 or 800.361.8388, or online at asolorep.org. Single tickets will go on sale at a future date.