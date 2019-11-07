CELTIC ANGELS CHRISTMAS Comes to Van Wezel

Celtic Angels Christmas captivates audiences of all ages with the magic of Christmas in an awe-inspiring show encompassing vocal and instrumental seasonal and Irish favorites, all with a Celtic twist! Coming to the Van Wezel on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 7 p.m., Celtic Angels Christmas features the vocal quintet starring Victoria Kenny, Eimear Crealy, Emily Carroll, Hollie O'Donoghue and Amy Penston, all hailing from Ireland. Experience the heavenly joy of Christmas with Irish renditions of "In the Bleak Midwinter" and "Silent Night," as well as a toe-tapping instrumental version of "Ding Dong Merrily on High" and "In Dulci Jubilo" as an Irish jig! Combined with the stunning dance routines of the Celtic Knight Dancers and featuring lead dancer of Riverdance, Patrick O'Mahoney, this family show is a true holiday celebration of Christmas in Ireland.

The artists have performed in some of the world's greatest venues such as Moscow's Kremlin State Palace, Beijing Opera House, Radio City Music Hall, Hyde Park in London, The Kennedy Center, Sydney Opera House and Egypt's Giza Pyramids, as well as Croke Park and Slane Castle, which seat 80,000 in Ireland. They have appeared in musicals such as West Side Story, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Grease in Ireland and the West End of London. Having traveled across six continents, they've performed for a U.S. president, the Queen of England, the President of the People's Republic of China, the Empress of Japan, Prince Albert of Monaco, Aung San Suu Kyi of Burma, three Irish presidents and more.

Tickets are $22-$67. Purchase at VanWezel.org, the Box Office or by calling (941) 953-3368. Groups of 10 or more should contact (941) 363-2025.This show is sponsored by Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home. Pre-show dining is available at Mattison's at the Van Wezel, located in the theater, and can be reserved at VanWezel.org or through the Box Office.





