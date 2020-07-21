Asolo Rep's Ground Floor: MAKING MUSICALS Presents Series Finale This Week with FOUNTAIN

Asolo Rep will present the final musical in its four-part GROUND FLOOR SERIES: MAKING MUSICALS, Thursday, July 23 at 6pm with a preview of FOUNTAIN. Set in Florida, this new musical features book, music and lyrics by Christopher Anselmo and Jared Corak. The series will culminate on Thursday, July 30 at 6pm with the MAKING MUSICALS AWARDS CEREMONY. The winning musical will receive a full staged reading at Asolo Rep.

Andi was born on the night of the biggest hurricane Florida has ever seen. Raised by "Pop", her master storyteller of a grandfather in their roadside shop full of mystical relics and oddities, her imagination is topped only by her devotion to family. When forces nefarious and natural combine to threaten that family, Andi must journey to the ends of the Earth - or at least into the dankest swamp in Florida - to save the day. This joyful story of imagination will inspire audiences of all ages and reminds us that home is more than where we keep our stuff.

Patrons may access the livestream by visiting the Asolo Rep Facebook page where the video will appear at the top of the page starting at 6pm on Wednesday, May 21.

Viewers can also watch on Asolo Rep's YouTube Live. Asolo Rep will also post a recording of each broadcast on its Facebook and YouTube channels.

Patrons wishing to vote for their favorite musical are required to register online by clicking here. Following the performance of FOUNTAIN, registered patrons will be emailed a ballot to rate each production. Voting will be open until 3pm (EST) on Thursday, July 30. At 6pm that evening, there will be a MAKING MUSICALS AWARDS CEREMONY announcing the winner.

