Asolo Repertory Theatre Presents THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT

Asolo Rep continues its winter repertory season with the recent Broadway sizzling hit dramedy THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT, by Jeremy Kareken & David Murrell and Gordon Farrell. Directed by Asolo Rep Associate Artistic Director Celine Rosenthal, THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT previews January 22 and 23, opens January 24 and runs through March 19 in rotating repertory in the Mertz Theatre, located in the FSU Center for the Performing Arts.

At a high-end, struggling magazine, millennial fact-checker, Jim, is eager to prove he has what it takes to his demanding editor, Emily. His first assignment: to fact check a groundbreaking essay by a famous author that offers a glimmer of hope to the publication's future, reeling from dwindling circulation and shrinking ad sales. But as he dives into the article, he discovers that the essay is riddled with inaccuracy after inaccuracy, and so begins the heated battle between truth and fact and right and wrong.

"THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT is remarkably pertinent - it hits right on the pulse of what is going on today in the world of media and politics," said Asolo Rep Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards. "It is one of the best plays I've seen recently, packed with razor-sharp dialogue and unexpected twists and turns that will keep audiences laughing, guessing and gasping. It also marks the perfect mainstage debut for our brilliant Associate Artistic Director, Celine Rosenthal."

Tracy Michelle Arnold (Emily) returns to Asolo Rep, where she previously portrayed Regina in The Little Foxes (2017) and Mary in Roe (2018). She has appeared in more than 60 productions at American Players Theatre, including Blanche in A Streetcar Named Desire, Arkadina in The Seagull and Linda in Death of a Salesman.

As a freshman at Harvard, Derek Speedy (Jim) was named one of Variety's 110 Students to Watch "who represent the future of film, media and entertainment." He was last seen as Jim in Lifespan at its regional premiere at the Gloucester Stage Company opposite Academy Award®-nominee Lindsay Crouse.

Gene Weygandt (John) has appeared on Broadway in Big and Wicked and in the national tours of A Christmas Carol and Wicked. His film credits include The Birdcage and The Babe and his television credits include Empire, Chicago Fire, Boss, Home Improvement and more.

Director Celine Rosenthal is in her second season as Associate Artistic Director of Asolo Rep. She is a Tony®-nominated producer for Leap of Faith and Seminar. Her work has been seen at the Tristan Bates Theatre in London, NYMF, New York City Center, MMAC, 54 Below, 59E59, Abingdon Theatre, and in the Broadway's Future Songbook Series at Lincoln Center. Her recent projects include Chicago at Children's Theatre Company in Minneapolis and A Doll's House at The Studio Theatre.

"This play asks a simple question; 'what is truth?' Is it OK for storytellers to take poetic license? Is that dangerous or is that art?" said Director Celine Rosenthal. "THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT tackles difficult topics with humor, which is vital. If we can't look at ourselves and laugh, analyze our behavior, and perhaps change our perspective then I think we're lost. That's why this play is important right now: it's not just talking about something, it's helping us laugh about it."

CAST

(In Order of Appearance)

TRACY MICHELLE ARNOLD*......................................EMILY

DEREK SPEEDY*............................................................JIM

GENE WEYGANDT*.....................................................JOHN

*Members of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

SELECTED CREATIVE TEAM MEMBERS



Director..................................................................Celine Rosenthal

Scenic Designer...........................................................Brian Prather

Costume Designer...........................................................Jen Caprio

Lighting Designer....................................................Andrew F. Griffin

Sound Designer.........................................................Emily Auciello

Projection Designer................................................Alex Basco Koch

Hair/Wig & Make-up Designer......................................Michelle Hart

PUBLIC PROGRAMMING

The Scoop (FREE)

Arrive one hour before curtain to hear the ideas and inspirations that contributed to the making of THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT (Opening Night, January 24, is excluded.)

Sunday Salon (FREE)

Sunday, January 26

Asolo Rep's Mezzanine

Reflect on your experience through a lively and informative post-show discussion following select Sunday matinees in the Mertz and Cook Theatres. Featuring members of Asolo Rep's Artistic Department and special guests.

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT IllumiNation Event

Tuesday, January 28 at 6:30pm; performance at 7:30pm

Pre-show reception and a post-show community conversation held on the Mezzanine

Performance in the Mertz Theatre

Contact Asolo Rep's Box Office for series package information and single performance tickets.

A stimulating series of theatre and conversation exploring the topical and social themes threaded throughout our season. IllumiNation events begin one hour prior to curtain with a reception on the mezzanine, continue with the performance, and conclude with a conversation.

The IllumiNation series is made possible, in part, with support from the Koski Family Foundation, Morton's Gourmet Market & Catering, and The Observer.

Inside Asolo Rep: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS and THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT

Tuesday, February 4 at 11am

Cook Theatre

10:30am: Enjoy coffee and light bites by Muse at the Ringling, and visit the Designing Women Boutique Pop-Up Shop

Panel discussions are $5; and free for all donors at the Cherubim Angels level and higher and Asolo Rep Guild Members.

Get rare insights into the artistic process, hear directly from the people responsible for producing MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS and THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT and engage in stimulating discussion inspired by the plays' themes and issues.

Inside Asolo Rep is sponsored by Muse at the Ringling, Designing Women Boutique and The Observer.

OUT@AsoloRep: THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT [Sold Out]

Thursday, February 6 at 6:30pm; show starts at 7:30pm

Asolo Rep's Mezzanine

Contact Asolo Rep's Box Office for subscription and ticket information.

Now in its 10th season, OUT@AsoloRep is Sarasota's premier cultural event connecting local Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender communities with fantastic theatre. Enjoy a pre-show reception and learn about participating LGBT organizations, and gain personal insight into THE SOUND OF MUSIC from the creative team and cast members.



Herald-Tribune Talkbacks

Through the Eyes of a Critic

Tuesday, March 17

Following the performance, stay for an insightful conversation with Sarasota Herald-Tribune Arts Editor and Theater Critic Jay Handelman.

TICKETS



Tickets for THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT start at $33.

Subscriptions for the season are also on sale.

To purchase tickets, call 941.351.8000 or 800.361.8388, visit www.asolorep.org, or visit the Asolo Repertory Theatre Box Office, located in the lobby of the theatre. Asolo Repertory Theatre is located at 5555 North Tamiami Trail in the Florida State University Center for the Performing Arts.

The Box Office is open Monday 10am - 5pm, Tuesday - Thursday 10am - 7:30pm, Friday - Saturday 10am - 8pm, and Sunday 10am - 2pm. The box office closes at 5pm when there are no evening performances and phone lines close one hour prior to the start of any performance. Season subscription packages are also available online and by visiting or calling the box office.





