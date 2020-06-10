Asolo Rep Postpones Performance of FOUNTAIN

Asolo Rep announced today that they have postponed the June 11 performance of FOUNTAIN in solidarity with black communities across the nation. A part of the Theatre's four-part new musical competition, GROUND FLOOR: MAKING MUSICALS, FOUNTAIN is now scheduled to be performed on Thursday, July 23 at 6pm.

The four-part new musical competition consists of four new and original musicals that will be broadcast live on the theatre's Facebook and YouTube pages. Each 30-minute session consists of a fifteen-minute preview performance of one new musical, followed by a fifteen-minute discussion with the playwright/composer and James Monaghan, Asolo Rep Dramaturg and Literary Manager, and Celine Rosenthal, Asolo Rep Associate Artistic Director, who serves as the Director of the Ground Floor Series and is also directing all four musicals. After the four musicals have aired, the audience will be asked to vote for their favorite and the winner will receive a full staged reading at Asolo Rep.

WHEN:

The new performance dates are as follows:

June 25 at 6pm

JOHNNY AND THE DEVIL'S BOX

Book, Music and Lyrics by Douglas Waterbury-Tieman

July 9 at 6pm

MAYA

Book and Music by Cheeyang Ng

Book and Lyrics by Eric Sorrels

July 23 at 6pm (originally scheduled for June 11, postponed in solidarity with black communities across the country)

FOUNTAIN

Book, Music and Lyrics by Christopher Anselmo and Jared Corak

The series debuted on May 21 with SOPHIE BLANCHARD'S HIGH FLYIN' ROCK AND ROLL EXTRAVAGANZA, book, music and lyrics by Lizzie Hagstedt.

HOW:

Patrons may access the livestream by visiting the Asolo Rep Facebook page where the video will appear at the top of the page starting at 6pm on Wednesday, May 21.

Viewers can also watch on Asolo Rep's YouTube Live. Asolo Rep will also post a recording of each broadcast on its Facebook and YouTube channels.

