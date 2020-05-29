Asolo Rep Continues GROUND FLOOR SERIES: MAKING MUSICALS With a Preview of FOUNTAIN

Asolo Rep continues its GROUND FLOOR SERIES: MAKING MUSICALS, on Thursday, June 4 at 6pm with a preview of FOUNTAIN, a new musical set in Florida with book, music and lyrics by Christopher Anselmo and Jared Corak:

Andi was born on the night of the biggest hurricane Florida has ever seen. Raised by "Pop", her master storyteller of a grandfather in their roadside shop full of mystical relics and oddities, her imagination is topped only by her devotion to family. When forces nefarious and natural combine to threaten that family, Andi must journey to the ends of the Earth - or at least into the dankest swamp in Florida - to save the day. This joyful story of imagination will inspire audiences of all ages and reminds us that home is more than where we keep our stuff.

The four-part MAKING MUSICALS competition, designed specifically for an online audience, will preview four new and original musicals broadcast live on Asolo Rep's Facebook and YouTube pages. Upcoming musicals include JOHNNY AND THE DEVIL'S BOX, book, music, and lyrics by Douglas Waterbury-Tiemen, on June 18; and MAYA, book and music by Cheeyang Ng, book and lyrics by Eric Sorrels, on July 2. The series debuted on May 21 with SOPHIE BLANCHARD'S HIGH FLYIN' ROCK AND ROLL EXTRAVAGANZA, book, music and lyrics by Lizzie Hagstedt. Each 30-minute session consists of a fifteen-minute preview performance of one new musical, followed by a fifteen-minute discussion with the playwright/composer and James Monaghan, Asolo Rep Dramaturg and Literary Manager, and Celine Rosenthal, Asolo Rep Associate Artistic Director, who serves as the Director of the Ground Floor Series and is also directing all four musicals. After the four musicals have aired, the audience will be asked to vote for their favorite and the winner will receive a full staged reading at Asolo Rep.

To add to the fun, the Theatre is incorporating a Virtual Happy Hour into the presentation. One day prior to each performance, patrons will receive an email notice of the broadcast that includes a cocktail recipe specifically chosen to compliment the theme of that week's new musical. The cocktail recipe can also be found on Asolo Rep's Facebook page the day before the event.

Patrons wishing to vote for their favorite musical will be required to register online through a link on Asolo Rep's website: asolorep.org. Following the last performance, registered patrons will be emailed a ballot to be filled out and submitted to the theatre within 48 hours. To qualify to vote, patrons must be registered, they must have viewed all four performances and they will only be able to vote once.

