AN AMERICAN IN PARIS is Coming to the Van Wezel Stage

Tony award-winning Broadway production An American in Paris is set to perform on the Van Wezel stage on Wednesday, Feb. 2 and Thursday, Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Inspired by the Academy Award winning film, An American in Paris transports the audience to post-war Paris, where romance is in the air and youthful optimism reigns. In this poignant production, legendary composer Ira Gershwin's soaring melodies are matched by gravity-defying dance as the world rediscovers the power of love. Hoping to start a new life, World War II veteran Jerry Mulligan chooses newly liberated Paris to try and make his mark as a painter. Jerry's life becomes complicated when he meets the mysterious Lise, a young Parisian ballet dancer with a haunting secret who, like Jerry, is yearning for a new beginning.

The winner of four Tony Awards, An American in Paris is filled with music from legendary composers George and Ira Gershwin, featuring the classics "I Got Rhythm," "Liza," "'S Wonderful," "But Not for Me," and "Stairway to Paradise." The New York Times proclaimed, "Pure Joy...An American In Paris is a TRIUMPH!"

Big League Productions, Inc.'s 2022 national tour of An American in Paris will dazzle patrons in an all-new production directed by Jeffrey B. Moss, featuring breathtaking new choreography by Bob Richard. Scenic design is by Randel Wright, with costume design by Costume World, lighting design by Steve O'Shea, video design by Jonathan Infante, sound design by Don Hanna, orchestrations by Matthew Lowy, and casting by Alison Franck.

Tickets are $42-$107 and can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All other single tickets for the Van Wezel's 2021-2022 season are on sale now. For the latest Safety Protocols, visit the Van Wezel's Safety Page. Protocols will be revisited and revised as circumstances evolve.