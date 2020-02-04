UCSB Theater/Dance Presents Lauren Yee's HOOKMAN

The UCSB Department of Theater and Dance presents Hookman, a play by Lauren Yee, directed by Michael Bernard. Hookman is an early play by a rising contemporary playwright, that has been described as a "slasher comedy." The show opens on February 15th and runs through February 23rd in the Performing Arts Theater.

This 75 minute show is a high end gore with a progressive twist. Yee calls this play "existential slasher theater,"' which is reasonably descriptive, given that she is probing the psyche of a college freshman named Lexi. Sometimes mysterious, often hilarious, Hookman is a biting story of teen angst and loss.

The director Michael Bernard said, "I'm very excited about the way the play mixes comedy and horror. It's full of surprises and is able to take on some pretty heavy issues in a way that is unexpected and refreshing. The tone can go from silly to serious before you even realize the shift has happened. That's pretty remarkable in a play that includes alienation and dealing with grief add to that the fact that there is a killer with a hook for a hand and some blood... I think it will make for a memorable evening."

Lauren Yee, the writer of Hookman, is an American award-winning playwright whose awards include the Steinberg Playwright Award, the Horton Foote Prize, the Francesca Primus Prize, the Kesselring Prize, and the Ted Schmitt award for the world premier of an outstanding new play.

Join us as we explore "an existential horror comedy!" Tickets are available at the UCSB Theater and Dance box office, by phone at (805) 893 - 2064, and online at www.theaterdance.ucsb.edu.





