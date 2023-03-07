The Wayward Artist Presents the West Coast Premiere of IN THE GREEN Next Month

The Wayward Artist has announced the West Coast Premiere of In The Green by Grace McClean. Performances start April 14, 2023 and will continue through April 30th at the Grand Central Art Center in Santa Ana.

In the Green tells the liberally and expressively adapted origin story of one of Medieval history's most prolific voices: Hildegard von Bingen. Before she became known as one of the first recorded female leaders of her age through her work as a healer, mystic, composer, and finally a saint, Hildegard von Bingen was a little girl locked in a cloister's cell with her mentor, Jutta von Spondheim, after demonstrating a preternatural sensitivity to the world around her.

This poetic and sonically sophisticated event, punctuated by elements of immersive storytelling, illustrates the divergent journeys of two exceptional women broken apart by trauma as they struggle to wrench themselves back together at any cost.

"In the Green artfully employs the most visceral medium to convey the most gut-wrenching of human experiences." said Anna Miles, Director of the In The Green production. "Through its innovative music, In the Green taps into the parts of us that are subconscious, suppressed, and subversive...the parts of us that we've been trained to keep hidden in the shadows, but which beg to be brought into the light."

In the Green is a unique musical event featuring live musicians, live vocal looping, and an all-woman/non-binary cast and crew. Come see the musical that Ben Brantley of The New York Times called "ingenuous and wildly inventive," and Raven Snook of Time Out called "a dazzling combination of folk, funk and pop, gorgeously sung by a five-woman cast."

Tickets are available for purchase now. The Wayward Artist shows frequently sell out, so don't delay.

CREATIVE TEAM:

Director: Anna Miles

Musical Director: Diane King Vann

Stage Managers: Mykela Sterris

Assistant Stage Managers: Maria Rodiguez

Assistant Director: Elizabeth Gimple

Choreographer: Emily-Mae Kamp

Dramaturg: Andrea Decker

Sound Design: Anais Azul

Costume Design: Anna Miles

Scenic Design: Avery Tang

Lighting Design: Alecia Bennett

CAST:

Jutta - Amanda Godoy

Hand - Jessica Ward

Mouth - Audrey Lyn Crabaño

Shadow - Abrianna Lawrence

Eye - Lily Edwards

MUSICIANS:

Diane King Vann - Keyboards

Anais Azul - Live Looping, Charango

Val Larsen - Harp

David Page - Percussion