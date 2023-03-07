Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Wayward Artist Presents the West Coast Premiere of IN THE GREEN Next Month

Performances start April 14, 2023 and will continue through April 30th at the Grand Central Art Center in Santa Ana.   

Mar. 07, 2023  
The Wayward Artist has announced the West Coast Premiere of In The Green by Grace McClean. Performances start April 14, 2023 and will continue through April 30th at the Grand Central Art Center in Santa Ana.

In the Green tells the liberally and expressively adapted origin story of one of Medieval history's most prolific voices: Hildegard von Bingen. Before she became known as one of the first recorded female leaders of her age through her work as a healer, mystic, composer, and finally a saint, Hildegard von Bingen was a little girl locked in a cloister's cell with her mentor, Jutta von Spondheim, after demonstrating a preternatural sensitivity to the world around her.

This poetic and sonically sophisticated event, punctuated by elements of immersive storytelling, illustrates the divergent journeys of two exceptional women broken apart by trauma as they struggle to wrench themselves back together at any cost.

"In the Green artfully employs the most visceral medium to convey the most gut-wrenching of human experiences." said Anna Miles, Director of the In The Green production. "Through its innovative music, In the Green taps into the parts of us that are subconscious, suppressed, and subversive...the parts of us that we've been trained to keep hidden in the shadows, but which beg to be brought into the light."

In the Green is a unique musical event featuring live musicians, live vocal looping, and an all-woman/non-binary cast and crew. Come see the musical that Ben Brantley of The New York Times called "ingenuous and wildly inventive," and Raven Snook of Time Out called "a dazzling combination of folk, funk and pop, gorgeously sung by a five-woman cast."

Tickets are available for purchase now. The Wayward Artist shows frequently sell out, so don't delay.

CREATIVE TEAM:

Director: Anna Miles

Musical Director: Diane King Vann

Stage Managers: Mykela Sterris

Assistant Stage Managers: Maria Rodiguez

Assistant Director: Elizabeth Gimple

Choreographer: Emily-Mae Kamp

Dramaturg: Andrea Decker

Sound Design: Anais Azul

Costume Design: Anna Miles

Scenic Design: Avery Tang

Lighting Design: Alecia Bennett

CAST:

Jutta - Amanda Godoy

Hand - Jessica Ward

Mouth - Audrey Lyn Crabaño

Shadow - Abrianna Lawrence

Eye - Lily Edwards

MUSICIANS:

Diane King Vann - Keyboards

Anais Azul - Live Looping, Charango

Val Larsen - Harp

David Page - Percussion




Review: COME GET MAGGIE at Rogue Machine Theatre At The Matrix Photo
Review: COME GET MAGGIE at Rogue Machine Theatre At The Matrix
Love may be real and not science fiction.  But Rogue Machine’s attempt at a first musical is so bubble gum, pop-retro, Flash Gordon-y, it’s almost guaranteed to be a runaway hit.
WISTARIA FESTIVAL Announced At Sierra Madre Playhouse On March 19 Photo
WISTARIA FESTIVAL Announced At Sierra Madre Playhouse On March 19
On the sidewalk stage outside Sierra Madre Playhouse at 87 W. Sierra Madre Boulevard, Sierra Madre, CA 91024, there will be a full day of live musical entertainment on the day of the City of Sierra Madre's Annual Wistaria Festival, Sunday, March 19, 2023.
JAZZ AT NAZ Continues In March With Charles Lloyd and Clayton-Hamilton Orchestra With Gram Photo
JAZZ AT NAZ Continues In March With Charles Lloyd and Clayton-Hamilton Orchestra With Grammy-Winner Samara Joy
The Soraya's monthlong Jazz at Naz Festival rolls into March this year with two masters of the musical genre—the elder statesman sax legend Charles Lloyd celebrates his 85th birthday on March 18 with an all-star lineup, and the 2023 GRAMMY Award-winning Best New Artist Samara Joy makes her debut at The Soraya with Clayton-Hamilton Orchestra on March 26. Both concerts will be Live Streamed from The Soraya's Great Hall for just $19 each.  
The Colony Theatre Brings Back The Latinx Production Of THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK After Sell Photo
The Colony Theatre Brings Back The Latinx Production Of THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK After Sell Out Engagement
Due to overwhelming response to January's limited run, Burbank's Colony Theatre is bringing back the critically acclaimed 2018 LA production of The Diary of Anne Frank.

