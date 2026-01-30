The Theatre Group At SBCC To Continue 80th Season With A SMALL FAMILY BUSINESS

🎭 NEW! Santa Barbara Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Santa Barbara & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Theatre Group at Santa Barbara City College will continue its 80th season with A SMALL FAMILY BUSINESS by Alan Ayckbourn, running March 4 through March 21, 2026, in the Garvin Theatre on SBCC’s West Campus.

Written by Alan Ayckbourn, A Small Family Business is a comic morality play centered on Jack McCracken, who becomes the head of a family-run furniture company and sets out to usher in a new era of honesty and integrity. His plans quickly unravel as secrets emerge involving financial misconduct, personal betrayals, and questionable business practices, challenging his moral resolve and redefining the meaning of family loyalty.

The production is directed by Katie Laris.